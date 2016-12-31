×
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
CROWN POINT – Construction is progressing on the new Crown Point Health Center on Main Street. The facility is expected to be open in the spring, and will replace an older, smaller building on Creek Road.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
