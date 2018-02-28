The pipes (and drums) call to Stony Creek couple

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Danns Patty and John Dann of Stony Creek are shown in their full regalia as members of the Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drums, which is based out of Glens Falls. The couple is one of many members who have relatives in the band, including other couples. Patty is a high school Spanish teacher and John is retired from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

STONY CREEK | When Patty Dann first met her husband John on a blind date, she probably didn’t imagine it would lead to her learning to play a snare drum let alone marching in parades with the Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drums.

But that’s exactly what happened.

Patty didn’t say she fall for John Dann because he was a bagpiper, but it didn’t hurt. She said she became fond of the sound of bagpipes as a child growing up in the Buffalo area.

“We met, kind of, because of bagpiping,” Patty said.

John would play gigs at bars, and through a series of friends and working relationships, they were set up together on a blind date by Horicon Councilman Ken Higgins. That was between 10 and 11 years ago.

Over the years, Patty began attending parades to watch and cheer for John and the rest of the Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drums. Eventually, Patty became aware of the need for drummers in the band and she started to take an interest.

“Mike Miller was the president (of Galloway Gaelic) and he said, ‘We can hook you up with lessons,’” Patty said. “I was going to parades anyway, so I decided I would take lessons.”

Lessons were off again, on again until three years ago, when John got her lessons for her 50th birthday.

Finally, last season, she performed in her first parade, keeping the beat along with the bass drum.

John Dann said they are not the first couple to belong to Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drums, which he described as being a “family band,” with many of the members being related to someone else in the band; normally someone who passed along the tradition.

Dann, 61, has lived in Stony Creek for almost 20 years. He said he began to learn to play the bagpipes about 28 years with Tara Pipe and Drums on Long Island. Although neither Irish nor Scottish, Dann said for some reason he was always attracted to the bagpipes.

“My favorite part of any parade was when the bagpipes came through,” he said.

Then one day in his early 30s, he saw ad magazine ad for a beginning bagpipe kit.