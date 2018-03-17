The Roaring 20’s come to life at Westport Central

× The cast and crew of Westport Drama Club’s production of The Boy Friend. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | Along the banks of the French Riviera, a young heiress is seeking to find a boyfriend in the 1920’s.

To find out the answers in this musical spoof on comedies of the Roaring 20’s, head to Westport Central School March 23-25 for the WCS Drama Club performance of “The Boy Friend,” with music, book and lyrics from Sandy Wilson.

The play is again directed by drama club advisor

Diana McGuigan, whose been working with the cast for the several weeks in preparing for the show and is looking forward to presenting something that may be new to the audience.

Senior Malynda Lobdell plays the girl at the middle of the plot, Polly Brown.

“I would call this a British Hallmark play,” Lobdell said. “It’s very cheesy — but very lovely — and there are a lot of catchy songs. Everything has been blocked and worked on and I think it is going well.”

Senior Lizzie Stephens plays the French maid.

“I have had the chance to have a relationship with the younger members of the cast as well as the older girls,” she said. “It has been hard to balance with everyone’s schedule, but I think it is going well and we are going to progress from here on.”

Senior Taylor Gough also felt the cast was improving with each practice.

“It has been a lot of fun singing and goofing around with Lawrence (Lobdell),” said Gough. “I think as we get closer to the show you will really start to see us buckle down and deliver a fun show.”

Junior Will Napper is in his second drama club production, while eighth grader Wren VanDeusen is in her third.

“I play an older English gentleman who is very flirty with the younger ladies,” said Napper. “Everyone has been working hard to learn the singing and dancing.”

“It has been really fun to work with all these people,” said VanDeusen. “I get to play a very stubborn and head strong character in Fay.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 23-24, with a Sunday afternoon show at 2 p.m. March 25.

Admission for the show is $9 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.