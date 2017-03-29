The thaw | Conservation Conversations

× Expand Photo provided Pictured at left is Rich Redman with author and fellow fly fisherman Tom Rosenbauer.

You know spring is coming when the fly fishing catalogs show up in the mail along with the seed catalogs. The internet is filled with upcoming fly fishing movies and fly fishing competitions.

Opening season for trout is just around the corner. The Beaverkill clan of fly fishers will be celebrating in Roscoe NY by dipping some line in the cold water of the Junction pool, but not really expecting to catch much, yet. Opening day is more than just a fishing date on the calendar. It’s a celebration to fly fishers that spring is here, and a new season of life begins.

For many, it signals road maps and adventures to lower latitude states where the waters warm earlier and the bug’s hatch, while Adirondack streams remain ice jammed and swollen. Like the words of the song said, “A change of Latitude is a change of Attitude!”

Mud season may draw some people to Florida or other hot spots, but it also draws many fly fishers to warmer streams where bugs and fish are active. Road maps for Pennsylvania, Virginia, Connecticut and Massachusetts are now needed. Limestone streams in PA like the Spring Creek and Yellow Breeches run fifty degrees. These nutrient rich lime stoner’s will be hot spots for the guys and gals who want to try their luck on one of these weedy bug rich streams.

Pennsylvania’s free stoners, like the Little Juniata and Penn’s Creek are running temps of forty degrees. They are starting to warm. Fish are lean right now, but will pick up soon. Warming waters mean actively feeding trout. It won’t be long before the Pine and its tribs, the Slate, and Cedar Runs start. These are unique brookie waters; catch and release only.

The Farmington in Connecticut and the Deerfield in Massachusetts are running temps in the high 30’s. Reports are questionable right now as to how good they are, but things will improve with rising temps. Chuck some streamers out and go catch some fish.

Adirondack fishing will be starting once the ice is out and the rivers calm down from the spring runoff. Some southern New York streams, along the PA border should be perking up very soon. The Genesee near the PA line is one good potential.

The Salmon River which empties into Lake Ontario is 34 degrees. If stream conditions are right, drift boating or wading along the shoreline and landing a steelhead is a possibility. Working the shoreline can be hazardous if there is ice on the banks. You need to watch your step as well as watching your line. Filling your waders with thirty four degree water will shrivel your attitude. For spring steelies, in cold water you need to dredge the bottom with a nymph or egg sack to hook up.

Ice out on the ponds is a ways off, so the canoe and kayakers will need to chill out for a while longer.

If fishing from the warmth of the woodstove and couch sound good to you, check out Tom Rosenbauers new book: Fly Fishing for Trout, the Next Level. I had the chance to meet Tom at a recent Trout Unlimited banquet in South Burlington. As the local TU president, I felt it was my duty to go network with other chapters. At least that’s my story and it made sense to me. Cabin fever also said: “Get out of the house and go have some fun.”

Tom Rosenbauer works, (if you call it that) for the Orvis Company out of Manchester Vermont, which looms over the Battenkill River. I once lived in Washington County NY, and fished the Mettawee and Battenkill Rivers, so Orvis is partial to me. Orvis is the oldest fly fishing supplier in the USA and is a local company, so I support them. Buy local is the theme, not only for local foods but for fishing too!

If getting out and having some fun is on your list, check out these Fly Fishing Films (F3T) which will be showing locally in two locations. These are head- banging fast action, loud music, fishing movies that you will either enjoy, or say no way. I like them. My wife says NEVER AGAIN! I like to think and LIVE out of the box at times. Life is short so enjoy it!! Google, F3T- fly fishing for more info.

Lake Placid, NY - April 01 Lake Placid Center for the Arts

Lake Placid, NY 12946

Middlebury, VT - April 07 Town Hall Theater

Middlebury, VT 05753

As I write this, I turn to the right and look out of my picture window. I question springs advance. It’s snowing rain and there is a foot of mush out in the yard. Tomorrow the weather is supposed to change, and yes spring is coming. The thaw has started, even for us Adirondackers.

Rich Redman is a retired District Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and an avid outdoorsman. His column will appear regularly. He may be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.