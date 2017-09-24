Theater coming to Keeseville

KEESEVILLE | Community theater is coming to town.

The Artistry Community Theatre (ACT) has officially announced they will have been established as a non-profit organization in the towns of Ausable and Chesterfield and plan to offer their first season of productions next spring.

“This idea has been floating around for about 10-12 years,” said Derrick Hopkins, founder and president of ACT. “Different people have said stuff like I should have my own theater company. The older I get, the more I understand about the process and something just clicked in January. That is when I started the process and it took until right now.”

Hopkins said he hopes to be able to reach for goals for the newly formed troupe, including creating theatrical events, advocating and elevating actors as artists, championing artists and working collaboratively with other non-profits.

“I want to change the thought process to the thinking of actors as artists and they can make their own art,” Hopkins said. “As we get going, I hope to have space for other artists and have it be a place where they can feel welcome and supported and show off what they are doing.”

In bringing artists together, Hopkins hopes to help out where ever there is a need in the community.

“We would like to do a fundraiser a year where it could benefit the local shelters,” Hopkins said. “Maybe the Honor Flight is short on funds and we can do a benefit concert for the group. Those are the type of things where artists can bring communities together.”

BOARD HARD AT WORK

Along with Hopkins, the ACT has a board of directors who will also be heavily involved in the work. They include Elizabeth Abair, Andrew Russell, Susan Richards, Jennifer Moore, Michael Rafferty and Saundra Stortz.

For Moore, the new organization is a chance for her to continue a long-standing collaboration with Hopkins that rose from their work together on the stage at Willsboro Central School.

“I’ve collaborated with Derrick for years now and trust that when working with him, we are taken care of in ways that allow us to function as artists,” Moore said. “Working with a board of directors who are also highly skilled and experienced in the theater ensures that we’re all speaking the same language and can work with efficiency and real joy.”