Theater kids coming to town soon

× Expand Photo provided Members of the Very Merry Theatre prepare to perform. The group is coming to Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA — The Very Merry Theatre is coming to the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

The traveling theater company will be appearing with “Oklahoma!” on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Hancock House at 6 Moses Circle in Ticonderoga.

Sponsored by the Ticonderoga Historical Society, this live-action musical theater production of “Oklahoma!” will be performed by a troupe of 25 to 30 teenagers in an outdoor stage.

This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is urged to take a lawn chair or a blanket. Rain site is the Knights of Columbus Pavilion, behind 103 Montcalm St.

“The Very Merry Theatre is a Vermont traveling theater company for teenagers with a mission to advance children’s literacy through the performance of classic books,” said Very Merry Theatre Executive Director Don Wright. “‘Oklahoma!’ has been chosen for this season’s Teen Tour’s performances, with this first performance in Ticonderoga our only New York venue.

“The kids love performing at the Hancock House, rave about the hospitality of our hosts and find the audience most engaging for their premier event. We’re looking forward to returning to one of our favorite places for the fifth consecutive year.”

He said it’s the best loved musical of our time, and the storyline, set in Oklahoma territory in the early 20th century, is simple: who will take Laurey to the box social – cowboy Curly, whom she loves, or Jud, the menacing hired hand?

“Roger’s and Hammerstein’s music and lyrics are timeless,” Wright said. “The many unforgettable tunes such as, ‘Oh What Beautiful Morning,’ ‘Surrey With the Fringe on Top,’ and ‘I Can’t Say No,’ are likely to keep playing in your memory long after you’ve heard them.”

The Very Merry Theatre made its debut appearance in Ticonderoga four years ago with “Anything Goes.”

“If this will be your first time attending a Very Merry Theatre production, I think you will be delighted,” said event coordinator June Curtis. “A unique 19th century style theater wagon full of fledgling actors, participating in a fantastic three-week summer program, will roll into town and turn the Hancock House lawn into a live theatre venue. After six days of rehearsals, the teens go on a jam-packed tour presenting as many as 10 amazing performances throughout Vermont and this one here in Ticonderoga.