Thick ice hailed as Winter Carnival debuts this weekend

× A German journalist catapults a beer keg in a contest held during the 2017 Lake George Winter Carnival. The 2018 edition of the ever-popular area attraction opens this weekend. The keg-toss event is scheduled for Sunday Jan. 4. The featured event of the opening weekend is the annual Outhouse Race, set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday atop Lake George off Shepard Park Beach. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Frigid weather earlier this winter means the 2018 Lake George Winter Carnival will feature all the crowd-pleasing activities traditionally held on the lake.

Whether it’s the action-packed motorcycle ice racing, the youth hockey scrimmages or the various vehicle races, they will all be held this year atop lake ice that’s now one foot thick, carnival spokeswoman Nancy Nichols said.

The Lake George Winter Carnival is held each Saturday and Sunday through February.

Large crowds are expected for the outhouse races set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 3 off Shepard Park Beach.

“All the carnival organizers are breathing a sigh of relief about the cold weather,” she said. “It’s going to be a good old-fashioned winter carnival, and we’re excited!”

The ever-popular outhouse races, held in recent years off the lake on manufactured snow, return to the lake ice, as they had been held for decades before the recent years of warm temperatures.

The colder weather will also mean greater bravery is required from the dozens of people participating in the polar plunges this weekend. These ultra-popular events, in which dozens of people of all ages dash into the frigid lakewater, are scheduled for 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Opening ceremonies for the 2018 Carnival start at noon Saturday on Shepard Park beach.

A chili cook-off is to be held from 12:30 until the chef-created concoctions are gone and the public has cast their votes for their favorite version.

Also on Saturday, area chef Mike Burdick — featured on WNYT television — will be presenting cooking demonstrations at 3 p.m..

Ice diving demonstrations are to occur through the afternoon, and the annual Winter Carnival Parade is to proceed down Canada St. beginning at 4 p.m.

Saturday also features open-mic entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. in the Shepard Park amphitheater.

The sessions are conducted by deejay Chaz Giknis. To sign up, call Chaz at (518) 307-6107.

The afternoon also features making s’mores or drinking hot chocolate beside a fire on Shepard Park Beach, beginning at 4:45 p.m. Saturday’s activities conclude with fireworks over the lake at about 6 p.m.