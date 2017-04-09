Thinking Green

× Expand Photo provided Keegan Mottram becomes a butterfly with help from volunteer artist Clayton Schmale at last year’s event.

NORTH CREEK – The Johnsburg Youth Committee’s Earth Day event, “Explore North Creek,” returns this year on April 22. This annual celebration invites children and adults to pick up a “passport” and map at Tannery Pond Community Center and have it stamped as they complete earth-friendly activities and crafts around the hamlet of North Creek. For more information, contact Kate Hartley at kate.jyc@gmail.com or 518-251-9083.