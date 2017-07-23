Thor coming to Hague Town Park

× Expand This 9-foot puppet will appear in "Thor" as the frost giant Thrim.

HAGUE – A Shakespeare Company is doing a Music in the Park performance in Hague.

This year’s family production by the Adirondack Shakespeare Company is a perfect fit, says the company’s Steve Ramant.

At the Hague Town Park on Wednesday, July 26, it’s an evening of “Legends of the Vikings: Thor.”

The free performance by the Schroon-based group begins at 7 p.m., and in case of inclement weather, it will be held in the Hague Community Center. Attendees should take a lawn chair.

“Adk Shakes, as they are fondly known, has been producing family theatre for the past six years, always focusing on great classic stories from around the world,” Ramant said. “This season, they travel to far-away Scandinavia to take on chaos, mischievous gods and frost giants as we follow the adventures of the legendary Thor.”

And there’s a musical tie-in, he said.

“This journey we’ll take with Thor is a musical one,” Ramant said. “You can enjoy the origins of rock-n-roll with your kids and grandkids, as the actors in the cast nod to the likes of Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and Jimi Hendrix.”

For more info, visit adkshakes.org, facebook.com/adkshakes or email info@adkshakes.org.

Most performances in the summer are free to the public, but tickets for certain special performances are also available at adkshakes.ticketleap.com.