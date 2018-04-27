Threat investigated at Willsboro Central School

WILLSBORO | New York State Police and members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department responded to a potential threat at Willsboro Central School on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the school, the school district received information regarding an inappropriate social media message post.

Upon investigation by the New York State Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department on April 27, a student was identified as being behind the post.

“The student was cooperative in the investigation and the threat was deemed, ‘not credible’ by the NYSP,” the statement reads. “Student discipline will be provided based on the results of the investigation and the school’s Code of Conduct, regarding the incident.”

“Students need to understand that school districts take all perceived threats and serious and it is no longer to say, ‘I was just joking around,’” said Superintendent Stephen Broadwell. “The district appreciates we were alerted to this information. It continues to be important that if you hear something, say something.

"We assure our school-community that we take every threat of school violence, whether written, through social media or overheard seriously.”