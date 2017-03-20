Agriculture scholarships awarded

A scholarship fund established in 2016 after a $1.3 million donation to Miner Institute from the late Stephen Flanagan of Plattsburgh has awarded its first three recipients. Emma Duffy spent the past year as the dairy herdsperson intern at the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute and was the first recipient of the Stephen S. Flanagan, Frances B. Flanagan, and Stephen F. Flanagan Scholarship at Miner Institute. Wyatt Smith and Victoria Vendetta are the most recent recipients. Smith is in his second semester of a graduate program in dairy cow nutrition at the University of Vermont. Vendetta will be taking over for Duffy as the dairy herdsperson intern.

