Three candidates seeking two seats on the Johnsburg Town Board

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board election has a bit of a twist this time around, with incumbent Councilwoman Katie Nightingale running as an independent after she was beat out by Laurie Prescott Arnheiter in the Sept. 12 primary election.
The other incumbent in the race, Councilman Arnold Stevens, was the top vote-getter in the election.
KATHARINE NIGHTINGALE
(INCUMBENT)
Katharine “Katie” Nightingale, 53, works as a hydrogeologist, is an incumbent member of the town board, and will be on the ballot as an independent candidate listed under the party line “Johnsburg Hamlets United.”
Nightingale has been a member of the town board since January 2012.
A Johnsburg resident for 25 years, she has worked for several local businesses, as well as served/is serving on a variety of not-for-profit or volunteer committees and boards, including the Upper Hudson River Bluegrass Festival, Hudson River White Water Derby, the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, and the Town of Johnsburg Library.
“Because of my involvement with community and business, I have developed an understanding of both economic and community issues in the town, allowing me to make balanced decisions benefiting the Town of Johnsburg. I am available, proactive, and have the knowledge to resolve issues with open ears and compassion,” Nightingale said.
If re-elected, Nightingale said she plans to continue her involvement with both the business and organizational groups in town to remain current with future issues and needs of both the community and economic development. She said she will continue development of solar power on town property to reduce electrical costs as well as become a greener community.
Asked about the proposed contractual change between Gore Mountain/ORDA and including the use of public land and potential economic impact on Johnsburg/North Creek, Nightingale said, “The relationship that has been established over the years with Gore Mountain/ORDA is an important part of our community and I look forward to continued growth. The more successful Gore is with summer activities, the more benefits to the town, such as employment opportunities and business growth. I do feel that amending the existing 2006 Agreement between ORDA and the Town of Johnsburg to expand into summer operations at the Ski Bowl Park should include financial compensation to the town. However, it is possible that a comprehensive list of in-kind services could be established that would satisfy the necessary compensation to the town.”
ARNOLD STEVENS
(INCUMBENT)
Arnold Stevens, 65, is an incumbent councilman running for re-election as a Republican, and is the pastor of two local United Methodist churches.
He said his qualifications for office can best be summed up in the following statement:
“I believe the best qualification that I have for my service as a town board member for our town is my ability to work well with others. I am a team player,” Stevens said.
Working together, the town board has accomplished such projects as: securing a source of road maintenance material that will last for many years into the future, established a highly respected town library, and returned swimming opportunities to the town beach area.
“If elected, I will, to the best of my ability, continue to work to serve the needs and expectations of all our town residents,” Stevens said.
“At this time, our town is in the process of entering into a new agreement with ORDA for their use of an underutilized part of the Ski Bowl Park,” Stevens said. “Before our town board will sign and accept this any agreement with ORDA, this agreement will work out to be a win-win situation for both our town and ORDA. At the time of an acceptable agreement between our town and ORDA, I will not consider the agreement to be a “trade-off” of our town’s resources.”
One little known fact about Arnold Stevens: “Our email address reflects my amateur radio call sign KC2FLI.”
LAURIE PRESCOTT ARNHEITER
Laurie Prescott Arnheiter, who said her “age is not relevant,” was selected for the ballot as a Republican and as an independent candidate under the banner, “Vision for the Future.”
She is self-employed in her own businesses, and has attended Education Hudson Valley Community College and ACC continuing education.
Arnheiter is vice-president of the Town of Johnsburg Community Development Corporation, and was president of Gore Mountain Region Chamber of Commerce for four years, and has been a member of its board of directors for approximately 12 years.
Arnheiter has been a town-appointed member of a committee that works with Warren County Planning to update the Town of Johnsburg Action Plan for two years.
Arnheiter said among her qualifications are being a lifelong resident, representing five generations in the Johnsburg business community. She is also currently the owner of three businesses in the Town of Johnsburg: the Hudson River Trading Company (21 years), Interface Communications (27 years), and Hudson River Town Home Rentals (22 years).
She has also been heavily involved in economic development issues and public service. for the past three decades.
“I believe we need to grow this community, increase sustainable businesses, increase non-seasonal jobs, encourage affordable housing, and repopulate the community with an age-balanced population to sustain growth for the future improve marketing and public relations and create a strategic plan for the Town of Johnsburg for the next 50 years,” Arnheiter said.
If elected, Arnheiter said she would work to improve broadband, allowing entrepreneurs to live and work in Johnsburg; develop an economic plan to assist residents and new businesses interested in creation or relocation; and solicit businesses offering non-seasonal jobs who will help to share the tax base without raising taxes on existing families in the community.