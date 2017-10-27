Three candidates seeking two seats on the Johnsburg Town Board

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board election has a bit of a twist this time around, with incumbent Councilwoman Katie Nightingale running as an independent after she was beat out by Laurie Prescott Arnheiter in the Sept. 12 primary election.

The other incumbent in the race, Councilman Arnold Stevens, was the top vote-getter in the election.

KATHARINE NIGHTINGALE

(INCUMBENT)

Katharine “Katie” Nightingale, 53, works as a hydrogeologist, is an incumbent member of the town board, and will be on the ballot as an independent candidate listed under the party line “Johnsburg Hamlets United.”

Nightingale has been a member of the town board since January 2012.

A Johnsburg resident for 25 years, she has worked for several local businesses, as well as served/is serving on a variety of not-for-profit or volunteer committees and boards, including the Upper Hudson River Bluegrass Festival, Hudson River White Water Derby, the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, and the Town of Johnsburg Library.

“Because of my involvement with community and business, I have developed an understanding of both economic and community issues in the town, allowing me to make balanced decisions benefiting the Town of Johnsburg. I am available, proactive, and have the knowledge to resolve issues with open ears and compassion,” Nightingale said.

If re-elected, Nightingale said she plans to continue her involvement with both the business and organizational groups in town to remain current with future issues and needs of both the community and economic development. She said she will continue development of solar power on town property to reduce electrical costs as well as become a greener community.

Asked about the proposed contractual change between Gore Mountain/ORDA and including the use of public land and potential economic impact on Johnsburg/North Creek, Nightingale said, “The relationship that has been established over the years with Gore Mountain/ORDA is an important part of our community and I look forward to continued growth. The more successful Gore is with summer activities, the more benefits to the town, such as employment opportunities and business growth. I do feel that amending the existing 2006 Agreement between ORDA and the Town of Johnsburg to expand into summer operations at the Ski Bowl Park should include financial compensation to the town. However, it is possible that a comprehensive list of in-kind services could be established that would satisfy the necessary compensation to the town.”