Three compete for two council seats in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN | Three candidates are vying for two four-year terms on the Elizabethtown Town Council.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Town Hall.

CATHLEEN REUSSER-BRADLEY

Age: 56

Occupation: Registered nurse

Party line: Republican, independent

What are your qualifications? “I have been a member of the community of Elizabethtown for my entire life and I have its interest and care as my agenda. I understand the economic impacts that board decisions can make on our community members of limited income. I have also sat on the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board of Education from 1997-2003, five of those years as president. I am currently a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.”

What do you hope to accomplish if elected? “I hope to build consensus to the decision making process on the board which will balance the needs of the town with the needs of the community and their ability to pay.”

What’s a little-known fact about you? “I endeavor to make things better wherever I go.”

JAY HEALD

Age: 50

Occupation: Owner/Operator/Funeral Director at Heald Funeral Home

Party line: Republican running as an independent

What are your qualifications? “A resident, registered voter and business man in the community.”

What do you hope to accomplish if elected? “I hope to be involved in town government and promote Elizabethtown and handle challenges as they arise.”

Heald said the town needs to move forward on plans to construct a wastewater treatment system.

“Septic systems are a thing of the past. I do believe if we have a sewer system in the community, it would be advantageous for businesses to come here.”

WILLIAM WRIGHT, JR (INCUMBENT)

Age: 41

Occupation: New York State Department of Transportation worker

Party line: Republican

What have been some of your accomplishments since taking office? “We’ve done a lot for the highway department: a new roof and raises for the employees. We’ve taken care of the trail system, and we’re in the middle of negotiations for a new sewer system.”

What are the most pressing issues facing the community? “Right now, overcoming the sewer system in the cheapest way for the taxpayers. I’d like to see that done, if I get re-elected, by the end of my term.”

What’s a little-known fact about you? “Nothing really. Everyone knows me for who I am and what I am. I think work well with the board members. I think we do our best to keep people happy with wages and employees.”