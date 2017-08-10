Three crashes in one day

TICONDEROGA — An exploding tractor trailer tire seriously injured a truck driver last week on Chilson Hill.

The brakes on the truck apparently overheated and locked on Aug. 1 as it was descending the Route 74 hill, and the driver pulled over to check them, officials said.

The driver, who was not identified, went under the truck to release the brakes when the tire exploded in his face around 11:30 a.m.

The private LifeNet helicopter transported the driver to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

A small tire fire was extinguished by Chilson Fire Department.

The same day, at 7:30 a.m., Andrew J. Belkevich, 59, of Ticonderoga was driving a 1999 Subaru north on Route 185 (Bridge Road) in Crown Point, when a Ford F150 pickup, driven by Crayton G. Toney, 65, of Arlington, Va. pulled from a stop sign at the intersection of Bridge Road and Lake Road (County Route 48).

The two vehicles collided, and Crown Point Fire Department used the Hurst Jaws of Life tool to free Belkevich from his demolished vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga with internal injuries. Toney went to Moses-Ludington Hospital with head and neck pain.

Toney was ticketed by State Police for failure to yield the right of way.

At the same time, a 2004 International freight truck, owned by High Peaks Transport LLC of New York Mills and carrying redds Ale, was traveling south on Route 9N when a State Police car approached enroute to the first crash.

The truck driver, Steven Jones, 30 of Saranac Lake, lost control of the truck when he pulled to the right to let the police car pass, and the truck overturned in the ditch.

Jones was not injured, and a heavy wrecker was called to right the truck.