Three for two in N. Elba council race

NORTH ELBA | Three candidates are seeking two seats on the North Elba town council in the Nov. 7, with incumbents Derek Doty (D) and John “Jack” Favro (I) seeking re-election against Bryan Kennelly (D).

BRYAN KENNELLY

Age: 35

Occupation: Attorney

Party Line: Democrat

Qualifications?

I am a small business owner, an attorney and have been a long time resident of North Elba.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I want to help stop the flow of your people leaving North Elba and I want to encourage young families to move to the area, which means addressing the issue of safe and affordable housing. It’s a multi-pronged issue where you are dealing with zombie houses and also the high-priced, larger houses.

Little known fact:

I was my high school’s student body president.

DEREK DOTY (INCUMBENT)

Age: 60

Occupation: Property manager

Party Line: Democrat

Qualifications?

I have served 18 years for the town of North Elba. This board is quite a diverse group and as a property manager, I believe I bring my experience of day-to-day operations and working with machinery and aspects of infrastructure that are key to the makeup of this board.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected?

There are always issues to be tackled. Because we are a winter sports capital and rely on tourism, learning how to manage the aize of an event can be trying at best. The other huge issue is trying to maintain or increase affordable housing for our working population. We also want to keep relations with ORDA and the village strong.

Little known fact:

I am loyal to a fault. I will stick with my board members and I am very dedicated to my share of the workload.

JOHN "JACK" FAVRO (INCUMBENT)

Age: 60

Occupation: Director of Olympic Training Center

Party Line: Independent

Qualifications?

I am in my fourth term on the board so I have a lot of experience. I am very good with money and running large budgets. I have a good grasp and focus on the town and what the needs are.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected?