Three for two Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Voters will choose who will fill two open seats on the Lake George Village Board in an election set for Tuesday March 21. The election to be held in the village office and polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m..

Two incumbent board members and one challenger are vying for the two posts which have four-year terms.

Trustees Joseph Mastrodomenico Jr. and John Root are joined in the race by Ron Mogren, presently chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Root was appointed to the board in 2002 to fill a vacancy, then he was elected to a four-year seat in 2003. In 2007, Ross and John Earl both ran for a seat, and they tied, but Root lost a coin toss they staged to determine who would take on the post. Root then ran for another open seat in 2009, and voters elected him back to the post. He has served continuously since then.

Mastrodomenico has served as trustee since 2009.

Mogren ran unsuccessfully for a trustee seat in 2015, in an election won by incumbents Ray Perry and John Earl. The term of Mayor Robert Blais continues through 2019.

New this year is the discontinuation of health benefits for new elected officials of the village — unless they opt to pay the full premium.

On the day before the election, March 20. The village board will convene for their regular monthly meeting, which will feature public hearings on three proposed local laws — one eliminating parking on the south side of Sewell Street from Canada Street to the Village/Town line; a second one increasing docking fees from $2 to $3 per hour on village docks; and a third that provides for some new parking spaces, siting of recharging stations for electric vehicles, and increases of parking fees in certain areas.