Three injured in wreck

MORIAH | Three people were injured when a box truck collided with a tractor trailer and a pickup truck in the Rock Cuts between Port Henry and Crown Point recently.

Francis Ducharme, 54, of Jeffersonville, Vt., was driving south in a 2016 Freightliner box truck when he allegedly fell asleep and went into oncoming traffic on Route 9N near Island Way, striking a 2013 Kentworth tractor trailer, driven by Michael Bigelow, 57, of Addison, Vt.

The tractor trailer, a feed tanker, then swerved into the opposite lane and struck a 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by Valerie Brace, 50, of Moriah.

All three people were hurt, both lanes were closed by vehicles and debris, and Route 9N was shut down to all traffic from about 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Brace had a bruise to the chest from the seat belt, State Police said, and Bigelow had bruises to his left forearm and elbow, with both taken by ambulance to Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga.

Ducharme had a broken left arm and injured hand and was transported by ambulance to University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, state police said. The LifeNet helicopter out of Ticonderoga was initially called for Ducharme, but canceled.

Ducharme was cited by state police for failure to keep right in the Jan. 24 crash.