Three named to city ethics board

PLATTSBURGH | For the first time in recent memory, an ethics board has been convened in the City of Plattsburgh.

Thomas Moran, who worked at SUNY Plattsburgh for 44 years and served as the founding director of the school’s Institute for Ethics in Public Life; Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), a local attorney; and James McCartney III, a principal/CIO at Champlain Valley Educational Services, will serve as the board’s three members.

All three picks offered by Mayor Colin Read were approved by the Plattsburgh Common Council last week. (Councilor Michael Kelly was absent, and McFarlin recused himself from voting on his own appointment.)

The board will have the power to render advisory opinions to city officials and employees on possible conflicts of interest or violations of the city standards of conduct.

“The decision to activate the ethics board came because of a request to convene a committee,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) told The Sun.

That request came from an employee, she said, declining to disclose further details.

“So we figured since the mechanism was already there in the charter, and it was the responsible course of action, that we would get it going.”

The Plattsburgh Common Council has had the power to convene an ethics board since at least 1970, when a chapter in the city charter was adopted dealing with ethics.

Councilors two weeks ago said they were exploring the possibility of convening a county-wide ethics board, rather than appointing members to a city ethics board.

That plan is still in the works, according to Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6).

“I continue to have discussions with regional experts regarding the possibility of forming an expanded county-wide ethics board,” Kretser told The Sun. “This expanded board would have the potential to be inclusive to interested municipalities and/or organizations, within Clinton County, using a collaborative approach.

“The appointments last (Thursday) satisfy the city charter while these discussions continue.”

The city’s ethics board may be temporary until a county-wide board — something Moran has personally worked on extensively, Armstrong said — can be convened.

After last month unanimously rejecting a code of conduct proposed by Read in April, the Plattsburgh Common Council is also still in talks over proposing their own code of conduct.