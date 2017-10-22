Three seek Ti board seats

TICONDEROGA | Three candidates are after two seats on the Ticonderoga Town Council in the November general election.
The Sun asked each candidate a series of questions and their responses are below.
Joyce Gallant Cooper
Age: N/A
Occupation: retired elementary school teacher
Party: Republican, independent
What are your qualifications?
“I have had many opportunities to work with others as a team leader and/or member who takes action and gets the job done. These include: Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (charter member, former secretary and presently Executive Committee member and Design Committee chair); Carillon Garden Club (past president and present vice president); Kiwanis Club Member (past president and former secretary); president of the Ticonderoga Alumni Association for 14 years and present member of the Board of Directors.
“At the town level, I served as chair of Ticonderoga’s Black Point Beach Ad Hoc Committee from 2003-08. This committee was formed to spearhead beach restoration and improvements. I became known as the “Beach Lady” and was instrumental in the receipt of a $105,000 grant through state Sen. Betty Little to build our present beach building and the $5,000 needed for a new well from Ticonderoga Kiwanis. I have been a member of the town’s Parks and Recreation Committee since 2003 and currently sit on the merged Parks and Recreation/Buildings and Grounds Committee.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
“If elected, I hope to play a role in the completion of the water project, ensuring adequate and good-quality water for our residents. I will also work to find a resolution for other continuing problems such as the aging of our highway building and town infrastructure and the need to relocate the police department. I would like to see long-term plans adopted for town facilities and stricter laws adopted regarding property maintenance and related remediation enforced. I also recognize the need to develop responsible budgets to hold the line on tax increases for our residents.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“I was one of the first ESL (English as a Second Language) cluster teachers in my very large school in San Jose, Calif., 800 students.
Our school was receiving immigrant students from all over the world including China, Russia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Pakistan and India. Some of my students spoke no English at all when they arrived in my classroom. I considered my years in this position the best years of my teaching career. I learned empathy and tolerance and value the understanding gained regarding these students’ cultures and customs.”
Heath Towne
Age: 37
Occupation: sales clerk
Party: Independent
What are your qualifications?
“I have filmed and broadcast town board meetings for the last 20 years. I have knowledge of how the town is run, what projects are being worked on and were worked on, and town procedures. I also have a minor in political science.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
“I hope to begin revitalizing the Ticonderoga economy, clean up the downtown and bring businesses back to Ticonderoga.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“I am very analytical and take in as much information as possible before making major decisions. I like being as educated about a subject as possible.”
David “Dave” Woods (Incumbent.)
Age: 75
Occupation: self-employed contractor
Party: Republican, independent, incumbent
What are your qualifications?
“I was appointed to the Ticonderoga town board in June 2017. I have been involved in town issues for many years, sitting on various committees and attending Town Board meetings. Being a town native, I have seen the issues concerning our community and I feel I can make a difference.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected, and what have you accomplished in your tenure?
“Listening to community members will be my first step. I will be the voice of the people, bringing concerns to the board, diligently seeking solutions and remedies. Drugs, code enforcement, water/sewer must be looked at closely. I will be proactive, looking to improve our quality of life in Ticonderoga.
“Illegal drugs, stricter enforcement of state and local codes involving property maintenance and abandoned properties, water and sewer infrastructure (while keeping the budget acceptable) are all major issues facing our community. Safety of our citizens is a priority, therefore, making our police force a top-notch presence is a must.”