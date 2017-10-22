Three seek Ti board seats

TICONDEROGA | Three candidates are after two seats on the Ticonderoga Town Council in the November general election.

The Sun asked each candidate a series of questions and their responses are below.

Joyce Gallant Cooper

Age: N/A

Occupation: retired elementary school teacher

Party: Republican, independent

What are your qualifications?

“I have had many opportunities to work with others as a team leader and/or member who takes action and gets the job done. These include: Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (charter member, former secretary and presently Executive Committee member and Design Committee chair); Carillon Garden Club (past president and present vice president); Kiwanis Club Member (past president and former secretary); president of the Ticonderoga Alumni Association for 14 years and present member of the Board of Directors.

“At the town level, I served as chair of Ticonderoga’s Black Point Beach Ad Hoc Committee from 2003-08. This committee was formed to spearhead beach restoration and improvements. I became known as the “Beach Lady” and was instrumental in the receipt of a $105,000 grant through state Sen. Betty Little to build our present beach building and the $5,000 needed for a new well from Ticonderoga Kiwanis. I have been a member of the town’s Parks and Recreation Committee since 2003 and currently sit on the merged Parks and Recreation/Buildings and Grounds Committee.”

What do you hope to accomplish if elected?

“If elected, I hope to play a role in the completion of the water project, ensuring adequate and good-quality water for our residents. I will also work to find a resolution for other continuing problems such as the aging of our highway building and town infrastructure and the need to relocate the police department. I would like to see long-term plans adopted for town facilities and stricter laws adopted regarding property maintenance and related remediation enforced. I also recognize the need to develop responsible budgets to hold the line on tax increases for our residents.”

What’s a little-known fact about you?

“I was one of the first ESL (English as a Second Language) cluster teachers in my very large school in San Jose, Calif., 800 students.