Three seeking two seats on Newcomb Town Council

NEWCOMB | Three candidates are running for two contested seats on the Newcomb Town Council.
Name: Donald Bott (Incumbent)
Occupation: Retired electric company worker
Party affiliation: Republican
Qualifications: Bott served on the council for seven years.
What are the community’s most pressing issues?
Bott said he’s in favor of more recreational access on state land, a measure he said will boost the economy — including the growth of more businesses and industry.
“We’re in trouble here in the Adirondack Park,” he said. “It’s the economy. There’s virtually nothing here anymore.”
Bott cited the loss of a gas station and diner as chief concerns. The daily newspaper also converted to delivery through the U.S. Postal Service in recent years.
What are your goals if re-elected?
“The water system is just about down,” Bott said, citing a source change from the river to wells.
“I try to take care of the people in town and take care of all of their needs.”
Name: Paul Hai (Incumbent)
Age: 50
Occupation: Associate Director, SUNY-ESF Northern Forest Institute
Party affiliation: Democratic (“But I consider myself a centrist”)
Qualifications: Hai has served on the town board for one-four year term.
What are the community’s most pressing issues?
Hai said he can also draw on experience garnered from served on the town planning board, including the special projects committees.
Volunteer activities include membership in the Lions Club, where he served as president for two years, and volunteering at the annual Teddy Roosevelt Weekend since relocating to the area in 2003.
“I’ve gained a lot of insight into what makes Newcomb as a community unique,” Hai said.
Highlights of tenure:
Hai said he’s proud of working with former supervisors George Canon and Wes Miga, who he called “two very effective leaders.” Additional highlights include working on the town’s capital improvement plans for infrastructure projects, as well as being part of a team that developed and refined the town’s branding and marketing concepts.
Most pressing issues:
The community must “protect and preserve” its assets while taking steps to ensure it can economically thrive in the future, Hai said.
Tied hand-in-hand with a sustainable economy is maintaining a sustainable population.
“We know the Adirondacks for a region has a higher average age than just about everywhere else in New York State,” Hai said.
The graying is caused by two factors: The increase in second-homeowners paired with young people seeking jobs elsewhere.
Many want to return, but there are no jobs here, Hai said.
“We need to figure out how to provide that opportunity,” he said. “That’s something we need to work on.”
Goals if re-elected:
If re-elected, Hai said he’d like to prioritize immediate marketing efforts for the Town of Newcomb and the Five Towns area, home to Boreas Ponds, the new state acquisition that is awaiting classification by the state.
Hai said he’s committed to working with the state to look at recreational assets and provide “as much sensible recreational access as possible.”
Locking in community planning and infrastructure funds is also important.
Hai cited the importance of teamwork in running the town:
“I’m committed to working on a team and being an asset to that team,” he said.
What’s a little-known fact about you?
Hai was part of a team that cooked a meal for then-presidential candidate George H.W. Bush in Houston on Super Tuesday 1988.
“There was four of us that cooked dinner for the four of them,” Hai said, referring to the future president; his wife, Barbara, and their company. “It was a pretty fun dinner. We had a selection of game and it was accompanied by a variety of other dishes, a multi-course dinner.”
Name: Lana A. Fennessy
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired, town historian
Party: Democrat
Qualifications:
This marks the first time the lifelong Newcomb resident has run for public office. She currently serves as the Newcomb Town Historian, and had previously served as assistant historian for 15 years.
Fennessy, who has a B.A. in Biology, previously worked at Sunmount Developmental Center in Tupper Lake; at the Huntington Wildlife Forest at SUNY-ESF, and as a home health care aide for Essex County. For the past 39 years, she has also worked as an AVON sales representative.
“I would put my heart and soul into this job because I would like to make a difference in the community of Newcomb,” she said. “As I say, I’m the hometown girl.”
Most pressing issues
Jobs and retaining young people is a chief concern.
“I would like try to get a small convenience mart here, and I really feel we need a small store and gas station,” Fennessy said. “I would also like to get some small businesses into town.
“I would like to see young people come to town. It’s a beautiful town.”
Fennessy said retaining a vibrant school system is important.
“I do not want to see our school system be diminished. Newcomb Central has much, much to offer. It’s an excellent school system and I would hate to see us close or merge.”
A little-known fact
“When you live in Newcomb, your life is an open book. I’ve lived here for 60 years, so everyone knows everything about me.”
Robin DeLoria is also running uncontested for town supervisor; Mary Pound for town clerk; Mark Yandon for highway superintendent; Karen Darrah for tax collector and Jennifer Fifield for assessor.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Newcomb Town Hall.