Three seeking two seats on Newcomb Town Council

NEWCOMB | Three candidates are running for two contested seats on the Newcomb Town Council.

Name: Donald Bott (Incumbent)

Occupation: Retired electric company worker

Party affiliation: Republican

Qualifications: Bott served on the council for seven years.

What are the community’s most pressing issues?

Bott said he’s in favor of more recreational access on state land, a measure he said will boost the economy — including the growth of more businesses and industry.

“We’re in trouble here in the Adirondack Park,” he said. “It’s the economy. There’s virtually nothing here anymore.”

Bott cited the loss of a gas station and diner as chief concerns. The daily newspaper also converted to delivery through the U.S. Postal Service in recent years.

What are your goals if re-elected?

“The water system is just about down,” Bott said, citing a source change from the river to wells.

“I try to take care of the people in town and take care of all of their needs.”

Name: Paul Hai (Incumbent)

Age: 50

Occupation: Associate Director, SUNY-ESF Northern Forest Institute

Party affiliation: Democratic (“But I consider myself a centrist”)

Qualifications: Hai has served on the town board for one-four year term.

What are the community’s most pressing issues?

Hai said he can also draw on experience garnered from served on the town planning board, including the special projects committees.

Volunteer activities include membership in the Lions Club, where he served as president for two years, and volunteering at the annual Teddy Roosevelt Weekend since relocating to the area in 2003.

“I’ve gained a lot of insight into what makes Newcomb as a community unique,” Hai said.

Highlights of tenure:

Hai said he’s proud of working with former supervisors George Canon and Wes Miga, who he called “two very effective leaders.” Additional highlights include working on the town’s capital improvement plans for infrastructure projects, as well as being part of a team that developed and refined the town’s branding and marketing concepts.

Most pressing issues:

The community must “protect and preserve” its assets while taking steps to ensure it can economically thrive in the future, Hai said.

Tied hand-in-hand with a sustainable economy is maintaining a sustainable population.