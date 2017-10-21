Three vie for Schroon board

File photo
Town of Schroon residents will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to vote for Town Council candidates.
SCHROON LAKE | Two ballot candidates and one write-in challenger are after two open seats on the Schroon Town Board.
The Sun asked each candidate a series of questions and their responses are below.
Roger Friedman
Age: 67
Occupation: Real estate broker
Party: Republican, independent, incumbent
What are your qualifications?
“Currently completing my 24th year on the town board. My focus and commitment has been improving all facets of life in Schroon Lake, which includes local infrastructure, the economy and recreation. It is imperative that a town board member listen to the ideas and concerns of all taxpayers of the Town of Schroon. I have learned that planning for the future is a prerequisite for success and failure to do so is a recipe for failure.”
What do you hope to accomplish if re-elected, and what have you accomplished in your tenure?
“Accomplishments include a wide range of activities, including assisting the Snowmobile Club in getting temporary revocable permits for snowmobile trails on private property, proposed that the town pursue groundwater for our Municipal Water System – we received $3.4 million in grant money which is now paid off, created the Broadband Committee, pushed for the creation of a Revolving Loan Fund, assisted in grant writing for various components of the Town Park (tennis courts, boat launch and restrooms in the Boathouse), organizer of the Schroon Lake Labor Day Street Dance, member of the Library Steering Committee, vice president of the Schroon Lake Association, member of the Schroon Lake Steering Committee for implementation of the Schroon Lake Watershed Management Plan, liaison for our lake stewards at the boat launch, chairperson for the Schroon Waterfront and Community Revitalization Committee, assist the local Chamber of Commerce including working with ROOST to strengthen the Schroon Lake/Gore Mt./North Warren Region.
“Still need to accomplish: Schroon is an amazing place to live but we must be proactive in anticipating future challenges. While most of the town’s infrastructure has been rebuilt and improved during my time in office we still have many challenges. We must: improve the local jobs situation, promote an affordable housing initiative, replace the many accommodations that we have lost over the years, encourage new businesses to locate to Schroon Lake, support and encourage better use of the huge tracts of State Land by promoting appropriate types of recreation in these areas. It should also be a priority to encourage the younger generations -- our millennials and generation X’ers -- to understand that they are stakeholders and the future of this community and that they need to take on leadership roles.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“After college I spent 14 years in Israel, worked in agriculture, served in the Israel Defense Forces and met my wife, Myriam, there on Valentine’s Day in 1975.”
Donald Miller
Age: 70
Occupation: retired
Party: write-in candidate
What are your qualifications?
“I ran general businesses; I’ve managed many budgets, I’ve worked for an insurance company and managed many people. I’ve been on the Schroon school board for five years, and I was vice president. I was an EMS member for 10 years.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
“The bottom line in Schroon Lake is the majority of the people are very upset because we had an opportunity to get a new Stewart’s Shop. The majority of the board voted yes. Even though it went through they had to have a super-majority. The incumbents, one voted no and one abstained. It’s an uproar in our community. People came to me and said ‘would you consider being a write-in.’ I said sure. I am not the answer to all of our problems, and I will represent the majority of the voters.
“The (Stewart’s) property is zoned commercial with the exception of a convenience store. This can be re-voted every month for a year. There’s another vote. It would be a new place with more things available. Stewart’s is a gathering place; it’s a focal point for our community.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“That I cry easily.”
Margaret “Meg” Wood
Age: 67
Occupation: retired
Party: Republican, independent, incumbent
What are your qualifications?
“As a long time business owner and volunteer in community organizations, I have a knowledge of our community’s strengths and weaknesses. As a past employee of the New York State Assembly, I have an understanding of how local government can work for progress on a local and regional level. Community service includes past and present memberships in the Schroon Lake Lions Club; Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce; Schroon-North Hudson Historical Society; Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region; Schroon Lake Association; Schroon Lake Central School PTSO; Schroon Lake Arts Council; Schroon Lake Planning and Revitalization Council; Schroon Lake Beautification Committee; and High Peaks Hospice.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected, and what have you accomplished in your tenure?
“Future goals include thoughtful management of community assets as a means to improve our local economy and well-being; to encourage public participation in anticipating and planning for the future of our town and the North Country. It is important to follow through with the opportunities and goals set by various community groups to strengthen our future.
Current specific goals include quality internet access for those residents not within the current scope of Spectrum/SLIC services and support for Schroon Lake Central School, a major community asset. Also, the town needs to continue providing strong fire and EMS protection services. Any goal can be accomplished with open communication and thorough discussion of the issues.
“Current accomplishments include the ongoing installation of SLIC fiber optic cable throughout much of the outlying areas of the town; the Waterfront Advisory Committee working with community organization members; planning for a smooth transition at the Schroon Lake Sewer Department; bringing E5 Support Services to our Schroon Lake EMS; participation in state and regional programs that provide information and strategies for quality government on the local level.”
What’s a little-known fact about you?
“When I became a widow with a young son, the Schroon community provided the compassion and support that encouraged me to stay and invest our future in the future of the town, ‘the center of our family’s universe.’”