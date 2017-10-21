Three vie for Schroon board

× Expand File photo Town of Schroon residents will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to vote for Town Council candidates.

SCHROON LAKE | Two ballot candidates and one write-in challenger are after two open seats on the Schroon Town Board.

The Sun asked each candidate a series of questions and their responses are below.

Roger Friedman

Age: 67

Occupation: Real estate broker

Party: Republican, independent, incumbent

What are your qualifications?

“Currently completing my 24th year on the town board. My focus and commitment has been improving all facets of life in Schroon Lake, which includes local infrastructure, the economy and recreation. It is imperative that a town board member listen to the ideas and concerns of all taxpayers of the Town of Schroon. I have learned that planning for the future is a prerequisite for success and failure to do so is a recipe for failure.”

What do you hope to accomplish if re-elected, and what have you accomplished in your tenure?

“Accomplishments include a wide range of activities, including assisting the Snowmobile Club in getting temporary revocable permits for snowmobile trails on private property, proposed that the town pursue groundwater for our Municipal Water System – we received $3.4 million in grant money which is now paid off, created the Broadband Committee, pushed for the creation of a Revolving Loan Fund, assisted in grant writing for various components of the Town Park (tennis courts, boat launch and restrooms in the Boathouse), organizer of the Schroon Lake Labor Day Street Dance, member of the Library Steering Committee, vice president of the Schroon Lake Association, member of the Schroon Lake Steering Committee for implementation of the Schroon Lake Watershed Management Plan, liaison for our lake stewards at the boat launch, chairperson for the Schroon Waterfront and Community Revitalization Committee, assist the local Chamber of Commerce including working with ROOST to strengthen the Schroon Lake/Gore Mt./North Warren Region.

“Still need to accomplish: Schroon is an amazing place to live but we must be proactive in anticipating future challenges. While most of the town’s infrastructure has been rebuilt and improved during my time in office we still have many challenges. We must: improve the local jobs situation, promote an affordable housing initiative, replace the many accommodations that we have lost over the years, encourage new businesses to locate to Schroon Lake, support and encourage better use of the huge tracts of State Land by promoting appropriate types of recreation in these areas. It should also be a priority to encourage the younger generations -- our millennials and generation X’ers -- to understand that they are stakeholders and the future of this community and that they need to take on leadership roles.”