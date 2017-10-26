Three vie for two seats on Keene Town Board

KEENE | Three candidates are running for two contested seats on the Keene Town Council. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Keene Town Hall and Keene Valley Fire Department. ROBERT M. BIESEMEYER (INCUMBENT) Age: 70 Occupation: Owner of two local businesses: Adirondack Building and The Mountain House Party Line: Democratic Family: Married with two adult children Qualifications? Biesemeyer is now in his 20th year as town councilman. Prior to his election in 1997, Biesemeyer served on, and later chaired, a commission that oversaw the creation of a site plan review law, the first and only local law giving localities jurisdiction over development at a local level. What are your career highlights? Biesemeyer said town budgets have consistently been delivered under the state-mandated tax cap during his tenure, and levy increases have been minimal compared to other municipal budgets. During that time, the town has been able to upgrade and maintain their water, road and bridge infrastructure, as well shored up damages following Hurricane Irene in 2011. The town has also navigated increases in health insurance costs for employees, which for some years, has seen double-digit increases. “We’ve been able to maintain good coverage for all of our employees and still keep our budget well down there compared to others,” Biesemeyer said. What are the most pressing issues facing the community? Biesemeyer said a leading priority is bringing the town’s Water District No. 2 into state Department of Health-mandated compliance. The Johns Brooks Bridge, which serves 50 local residents, is inadequate and must be replaced, he said, because traffic regularly exceeds the maximum 15 ton weight limit. “It’s a county bridge, and we as a town have to work with the county to get something engineered to replace that,” Biesemeyer said. “It’s a very difficult project.” Biesemeyer said while the county has pegged the structure for replacement in 2019, a “realistic plan” hasn’t yet been drafted for addressing the situation. Addressing overuse at popular hiking destinations is another critical issue facing the community, he said. A little known fact: “In a small town, everyone knows everything,” Biesemeyer said. “Half the town knows me as well as everybody, and the other half are quick to learn.”

Biesemeyer is an avid skier and hiker. He enjoys hiking with his dog, a chocolate lab named Buster, and going to World Cup Ski events and rooting for his son, who is on the U.S. Ski Team. PAUL MARTIN (INCUMBENT) Age: 79 Occupation: Long-time public servant Party Line: “An old-time independent Republican” Family: Married with two adult children Qualifications? Martin has served for 36 years on the town board. He co-founded the Ausable River Association and High Peaks Education Foundation, and serves a trustee and secretary of the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation Trust. Member of Keene Valley Congregational Church. “If somebody wants to be a leader in the community, the best thing to do is get involved in as many groups as they can,” Martin said. “In this way, they can find ways to make this community as a better place to live.” Martin also served as interim town supervisor for one month in December 2016, experience he says gave him insight into county government. “I was impressed by their efficiency and unselfish participation,” he said. “Diversity of knowledge on the town board, including the supervisor, is assurance to the community that the town has broad problem-solving reach. I think we have that in Keene.” Tenure highlights: Martin said he brought a proactive approach to the town board when first elected 36 years ago. “There’s been so many things to keep this community vital and introduce new ideas,” Martin said. “Solving old ones and taking care of new ones that came down the line.” Joining his work with the Ausable River Association was spearheading a strategy to require New York State to pay fire tax on state-owned land. About 25 percent of the fire tax in Keene is paid by the state, he said. Martin was also critical in developing the Keene Veterans Park. “It’s been a wonderful thing to have done this so we don’t forget,” said Martin, who as a young boy watched soldiers ship out overseas from Staten Island during World War II. Most pressing issues: Alleviating hiker congestion — including issues stemming from parking, public safety, speeding and waste management — is critical, Martin said.

“We can’t do it alone,” he said. “For safety’s sake, we have got to insist the state give us new curbing and sidewalks along Route 73.” Doing so will help protect pedestrians, he said. Affordable housing is also important. “Rentals are quite expensive in Keene, and we really need to find a way to get affordable housing to ensure people who work here can live in town,” he said. To lower municipal costs, Martin says the town must find a new source of road sand for the community. A little known fact: Martin attended Clarkson University, where he served as captain of an all-American nominated soccer team in 1959. “Athletics is very important to our family. If it’s one sport ever we ever excelled at, it’s soccer,” Martin said. “It teaches us life, it’s working together as a team — it’s handling winning, losing and cheating — it’s all out there in life.” TERESA M. CHEETHAM-PALEN Age: 50 Occupation: Co-owner, Adirondack Rock and River Lodge and Guide Service Party Line: Democratic Family: Married with two teenagers who attend Keene Central School Qualifications? Cheetham-Palen has a B.A. in political science and M.A. in education. She has worked in a number of teaching positions, including at Adirondack Correctional in Ray Brook; at Paul Smiths and pre-K at Keene Central School (KCS). Cheetham-Palen served on the KCS Board from 2002-14, including two terms as chair. While there, she oversaw the transition to hire a new superintendent, and oversaw a change in administrative structure. Volunteer activities have included coordinating KCS’ Nature Program, a middle school running club and coordination of Keene Outing Club. Cheetham-Palen also served as volunteer coach for the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Keene-Moriah-Westport Track Team. Most pressing issues: Hiker congestion is hard on residents and is stretching municipal resources. “We need to look into how to get funding from the state to make a better solution,” said Cheetham-Palen, citing the parking, waste management and public safety concerns. Making housing more affordable is also important — particularly for middle-class folks who work in the community, including KCS staff. Cheetham-Palen said she hopes the Airbnb market will “cap and level off.”