Thrift Shop adding open hours

Second Blessings Community Thrift Shop is open and plans to expand its hours.

The shop is a ministry of First Congregational Church of Crown Point, the Rev. David Hirtle said.

The schedule will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, he said.

“We hope to add an additional day in the near future,” he said. “We are still in need of good, clean towels, blankets and sheets and if people have some to donate, please call.”

Hirtle can be reached at 597-3398 or call Bonnie Landry at 597-3028.

“If there is an urgent need during non-open hours, please call,” Hirtle said. “We are always there to help. We are so blessed with our many patrons. If someone has a couple of hours they can donate to this community-based program, please call me.”

First Congregational Church and the Thrift Shop are located at the head of the Town Park In Crown Point.

For directions or information on any church activities, visit brickchurchonline.com.