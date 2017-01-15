Thrift Shop will have reopening

× Expand Photo provided Volunteers are gathered around the sign at the Ticonderoga Methodist Church Thrift Shop, which is reopening Jan. 18.

TICONDEROGA – A grand reopening is planned for the Thrift Shop at the Ticonderoga Methodist Church on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The shop will be open regular hours that day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

The shop will continue to be open year-round on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Thrift Shop at the First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga is staffed completely by volunteers and is an outreach ministry of the church.

Remodeling and rejuvenation has been happening at the shop over the last few weeks with the handiwork of many dedicated workers, volunteer Margot Anello said.

The shop will continue to feature all its regular fine recycled merchandise at affordable prices, she said.

“New home treasures and clothing for the entire family will be found,” Anello said. “The remodeling will allow shoppers to enjoy their shopping experience and in some ways make it easier to find what they are looking for or find what they didn’t know they even needed.”

The friendly familiar volunteer staff will continue to be present to help shoppers, she said, and everyone is welcome to visit the shop.

During the time the shop has been closed, she said, it was appreciated that donations were not taken to the shop.

Donations of good clean merchandise are once again appreciated on selling days, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or on Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. For large quantities, call 585-2242 to make an appointment for donating. Income Tax donation forms are available.