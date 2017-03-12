THS opens season with ‘Votes for Women’

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society unveiled the first of three new exhibits being installed at the Hancock House on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Votes for Women, the first exhibit, looks at the fight for women’s suffrage in New York State where women won the right to vote in 1917, more than two years before the national amendment to the Constitution was ratified.

“New York was a crucible for women’s suffrage,” said THS President Bill Dolback. “From the first meetings at Seneca Falls in the 1840s and through the 1920s, our state played an important role. And women in the Adirondacks were at the forefront of this effort.”

Historical Society Programs Assistant and former Essex County Historian Diane O’ Connor will present the opening talk, which is free and open to the public.

While the exhibit will remain in place until the conclusion of the national celebration in 2020, interpretive aspects of the exhibit will be changed to expand upon the theme of women’s suffrage. Each year, returning visitors will have the opportunity to view and learn more about the history of the suffrage movement.

For additional information regarding this program, or upcoming exhibits and programs, call 585-7868 or email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com. Information is also posted on the Historical Society’s Facebook page.

Additional exhibits scheduled to open this spring include “‘Til It’s Over Over There,” a look at the United States’ entry into World War I and “Steamboats a-Comin,” a celebration of the centennial of steam boats on our region’s lakes.