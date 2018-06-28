Thurman’s finances in limbo as requested ‘home rule’ law languishes

ATHOL | The state legislature failed to enact an emergency home-rule measure last week intended to avert a financial crisis in the Town of Thurman, and the local government will be convening a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 29 to decide what to do in response.
The state legislature adjourned its 2018 session last week without adopting a bill that would grant retroactive approval to a $313,000 loan the town received last year to develop two new wells and supply water to six homes and municipal buildings after groundwater around the town hall was contaminated by runoff from a former road-salt stockpile.
The home rule was a legal necessity because the loan was obtained without first getting approval from the state comptroller, a requirement for towns where the assessed value of state land is more than 30 percent.
In Thurman, state-owned land represents about 37 percent of the total assessed value.
On Monday Deb Capezzuti of Assemblyman Dan Stec’s office confirmed that the proposed measure was not passed before the state legislature adjourned, but later said that Stec expected that the state Assembly and Senate would reconvene within a few weeks to address other urgent measures — and the Thurman bill would likely be given consideration then.
An attempt to contact Thurman Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde Monday was not successful.
Thurman Town Board member Gail Seaman responded to an inquiry, however, noting that the town would be “preparing for a worst-case scenario” that might include a bank-imposed freeze on all spending other than payroll and necessities.
She expressed optimism, however, that a financial crisis could be averted. She also said that Hyde had produced bank statements and town financial records which Seaman has been requesting since January. (Hyde has countered at town board meetings that records were always available for review.)
The sparring between the board and Hyde reached a climax at the board’s June 13 meeting during which the board majority adopted a resolution of “No Confidence” regarding Hyde in a 3-1 vote, citing that she failed to provide information to the board about finances. The resolution called for her resignation.
Another resolution called for a special audit of town finances by the state Comptroller’s Office.
Both resolutions accused Hyde of failure to prepare monthly financial reports, withdrawing cash from municipal bank accounts and expending town funds against board resolutions.
Hyde responded at the June 13 meeting that the accusations were “false.”
A resolution was also enacted at the meeting suspending the payment of claims by the town until the legally required monthly reports on town finances were shared with the board.
Some town residents have raised concerns about whether vital services could continue if the $313,000 bank loan — a bond anticipation note — had to be paid off immediately, or whether the town’s accounts would be frozen.
One concern has been ambulance services in town, which have been provided for about five years by Warrensburg Emergency Medical Services, Inc.
Contacted late last week, Warrensburg EMS President Tom Pettigrew confirmed that his agency had not yet been paid its annual $50,000 stipend — due several months ago — to provide ambulance response and Advance Life Support services to the Town of Thurman.
Seaman said Monday that Glens Falls National Bank had placed a hold on Thurman’s general municipal accounts — in order to secure repayment of $300,000 — preventing town officials from drawing out any more than a small fraction of its balances.
She noted that town highway department, and routine town payroll expenditures, were both exempt from the hold imposed on town funds.