Thurman’s finances in limbo as requested ‘home rule’ law languishes

ATHOL | The state legislature failed to enact an emergency home-rule measure last week intended to avert a financial crisis in the Town of Thurman, and the local government will be convening a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 29 to decide what to do in response.

The state legislature adjourned its 2018 session last week without adopting a bill that would grant retroactive approval to a $313,000 loan the town received last year to develop two new wells and supply water to six homes and municipal buildings after groundwater around the town hall was contaminated by runoff from a former road-salt stockpile.

The home rule was a legal necessity because the loan was obtained without first getting approval from the state comptroller, a requirement for towns where the assessed value of state land is more than 30 percent.

In Thurman, state-owned land represents about 37 percent of the total assessed value.

On Monday Deb Capezzuti of Assemblyman Dan Stec’s office confirmed that the proposed measure was not passed before the state legislature adjourned, but later said that Stec expected that the state Assembly and Senate would reconvene within a few weeks to address other urgent measures — and the Thurman bill would likely be given consideration then.

An attempt to contact Thurman Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde Monday was not successful.

Thurman Town Board member Gail Seaman responded to an inquiry, however, noting that the town would be “preparing for a worst-case scenario” that might include a bank-imposed freeze on all spending other than payroll and necessities.

She expressed optimism, however, that a financial crisis could be averted. She also said that Hyde had produced bank statements and town financial records which Seaman has been requesting since January. (Hyde has countered at town board meetings that records were always available for review.)

The sparring between the board and Hyde reached a climax at the board’s June 13 meeting during which the board majority adopted a resolution of “No Confidence” regarding Hyde in a 3-1 vote, citing that she failed to provide information to the board about finances. The resolution called for her resignation.