Thurman adds $5,500 to water supply project

THURMAN — The Town of Thurman called a special emergency meeting for Thursday, June 15 to authorize a $5,500 change order for the alternate water supply project.

“The budget for the alternative water project includes a project contingency of $20,000 for unexpected expenses such as the $5,500 change order that we approved at the special emergency meeting,” said Supervisor Cynthia Hyde. “The $5,500 will come out of that and we will adjust the budget accordingly.”

On Dec. 27, 2016, the previous Town Board authorized a $313,000 bond to pay for the construction of an alternate water supply system for five properties adjacent to Town Hall.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) had determined the wells on these five properties along Athol and Cameron Roads were contaminated with salt from the town’s salt storage shed.

The Town Board received an order of consent from the DEC, requiring it to provide a clean water supply for these five properties.

Cost estimates for the project were $310,500 prior to the change order, which brings the estimated total to $316,000, or $3,000 above the bonded amount.

Resolution 2017 also authorized the contractor, John W. Sheehan & Sons, Inc., to install a sleeve and waterline under Athol Road, including the excavation and backfill. The original plan called for the Town of Thurman Highway Department to do the work.

“It was a last minute decision, for safety and other reasons, we felt it was better if Sheehan worked with the Highway Department,” Hyde said.

Hyde said the contractor needed to start work on Friday, June 16, and that was the reason for the emergency meeting.

“We needed to authorize Sheehan to work with the Highway Department and minimize the impact on Athol Road,” Hyde said.

Asked by a member of the public what the extra $5,500 was for, Hyde said it was for the additional labor costs.

Board Member Kathy Templeton said if the highway department did the work as originally planned it would have had to rent a piece of equipment the department did not own.

“Our original plan did not take that into consideration,” Hyde said.

Board Member Michael Eddy said he wished the highway department had made better preparations for the project.

The resolution passed by a 4-0 vote with no more public comment.