Thurman board OKs home rule to avoid ‘catastrophic’ outcome

ATHOL | The Thurman Town Board passed a resolution last week officially requesting that the state legislature enact a home rule law that retroactively validates a bond anticipation note issued in 2017.

The note, or bank loan, was granted to the town for $313,000 last year to develop two new town wells and supply water to six homes and town buildings, the result of salt contamination of existing wells by runoff from the town’s former road-salt stockpile.

The home rule legislation is a legal necessity because the bond anticipation note was approved and issued without getting special permission from the state comptroller, a requirement for New York towns in which the assessed value of state land is more than 30 percent of the town’s total assessed valuation.

In Thurman, state-owned land represents about 37 percent of the assessed aggregate value.

The resolution was narrowly passed in a contentious emergency town meeting held last Friday, following unsuccessful attempts on the prior two days to get the legislation ratified.

The town board’s vote on the home rule resolution — like most of the motions this year by the Thurman board — followed a split along political lines.

Board members Gail Seaman, Brenda Ackley and Doug Needham voted for the resolution. The measure followed a version prepared by the attorney Robert Hafner who served as bond counsel, but it was amended to correct improper dates. The resolution also included supporting documentation specifying that an Issuer’s Certificate for the BAN dated May 31, 2017 was signed by Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde.

Hyde, however, declined to approve the measure.

“I don’t know whether these changes are legally valid, and without review of our attorney, I’m not voting for it,” she said, according to a video recording of the meeting. The board’s fifth member, Joan Harris, was absent.

Hafner is a partner in the law firm of Miller, Mannix, Schachner & Hafner, the town’s former legal counsel. The firm was fired by the board in May, following attorney Mark Schachner declining to offer the town board advice on what they should do about Hyde purchasing computers for the town days after the board rescinded a 2017 resolution approving the purchase.