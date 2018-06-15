Thurman board OKs home rule to avoid ‘catastrophic’ outcome

ATHOL | The Thurman Town Board passed a resolution last week officially requesting that the state legislature enact a home rule law that retroactively validates a bond anticipation note issued in 2017.
The note, or bank loan, was granted to the town for $313,000 last year to develop two new town wells and supply water to six homes and town buildings, the result of salt contamination of existing wells by runoff from the town’s former road-salt stockpile.
The home rule legislation is a legal necessity because the bond anticipation note was approved and issued without getting special permission from the state comptroller, a requirement for New York towns in which the assessed value of state land is more than 30 percent of the town’s total assessed valuation.
In Thurman, state-owned land represents about 37 percent of the assessed aggregate value.
The resolution was narrowly passed in a contentious emergency town meeting held last Friday, following unsuccessful attempts on the prior two days to get the legislation ratified.
The town board’s vote on the home rule resolution — like most of the motions this year by the Thurman board — followed a split along political lines.
Board members Gail Seaman, Brenda Ackley and Doug Needham voted for the resolution. The measure followed a version prepared by the attorney Robert Hafner who served as bond counsel, but it was amended to correct improper dates. The resolution also included supporting documentation specifying that an Issuer’s Certificate for the BAN dated May 31, 2017 was signed by Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde.
Hyde, however, declined to approve the measure.
“I don’t know whether these changes are legally valid, and without review of our attorney, I’m not voting for it,” she said, according to a video recording of the meeting. The board’s fifth member, Joan Harris, was absent.
Hafner is a partner in the law firm of Miller, Mannix, Schachner & Hafner, the town’s former legal counsel. The firm was fired by the board in May, following attorney Mark Schachner declining to offer the town board advice on what they should do about Hyde purchasing computers for the town days after the board rescinded a 2017 resolution approving the purchase.
Last Monday, Seaman said she asked Hyde to email the resolution to state Assemblyman Dan Stec, but she refused — so Seaman sent it instead.
However, Hafner had said, in a letter to Stec’s chief of staff, that consequences of not passing the resolution would likely be “catastrophic” for the town.
Calls to Stec’s office weren’t returned Monday.
TOWN FINANCES, WHITE SPACE SPARK CONTROVERSY
Also enacted by the town board at their emergency meeting was a resolution directing that a town highway employee be reassigned to work at the town landfill to fill in for a landfill employee who resigned.
The measure, when proposed, sparked anger from Hyde.
She noted that someone else had already been told he had the job.
Seaman, however, said that reassigning a highway laborer would save taxpayer money.
Yelling at the other board members, Hyde said “You may not bring any other business up,” noting that the home rule resolution was the only item on the agenda.
But the board voted 3-1 for the reassignment.
Seaman, Ackley and Needham also passed a motion directing Hyde to contact the operator of the town’s “white space” wireless internet system, asking him to update the system’s software and make sure that it was running properly. The broadcast system, funded by a state grant, provides internet access to dozens of local residents — but in recent months, service has been interrupted to many of them.
Although the motion was passed, Hyde said she wouldn’t follow the board’s mandate.
“I’m the supervisor, fiscal officer and treasurer — I’m not the ‘white space’ person,” she said, prompting loud objections from the audience.
She said that the system’s operator, Fred Engelmann, has refused to work for the town without a contract. Seaman replied that the town had a “verbal contract” with him.
Hyde continued with her objections.
“You can’t direct me to do anything,” she told Seaman, Ackley and Needham. “The board is not my boss.”
One local resident responded that the state grant contract specified the supervisor’s role in providing internet access.
Hyde yelled at the audience.
“We’re not having public comment,” she said, prompting more outcries.
Seaman continued to press Hyde on white space.
“You are actually refusing to do a legally adopted board resolution, correct?” she said. “Is this your resignation?”
Later, Seaman challenged Hyde on town finances. She said the board passed a resolution months ago directing Hyde to give the board members bank statements and detailed financial statements, but Hyde hadn’t complied.
Staring at her iPhone, Hyde didn’t respond. Later, she said that Ackley and Needham were welcome to come in the office and obtain more figures.
“What is the state of our finances?” Seaman continued. “Tell us since we can’t get that information.”
Hyde replied that she had provided the board with financial data.
“You gave me a made-up spreadsheet,” Seaman responded. “We want the actual reports that tell us where we are month-to month, what our expenditures are, how much is left in the budget. We have a right to know.”
A member of the audience also responded.
“Taxpayers would like the answers,” he said.