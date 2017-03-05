Thurman Book Connection to offer free books

× Expand Photo by Sally Feihel Marilyn Hoy-Youngblood chats with a boy as he selects a book at the Thurman Book Connection bookshelf in Thurman.

THURMAN — The Thurman Book Connection’s free library is looking for book storage space that is dry and accessible for their supply of donated books. If you have space or suggestions, call 623-9710.

The Thurman Book Connection will offer free books for children of all ages at the town hall during the Maple Days celebrations; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 18 and 25. On March 11, at the Thurman Jack Wax Party, books will be available for kids to take home.