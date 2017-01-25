Thurman CEO resigns, town board member follows

ATHOL — Town supervisor Evelyn Wood and councilman Jey Youngblood resigned this week, leaving three board members — Mike Eddy, Cynthia Hyde and Kathy Templeton — to manage and conduct town business on their own.

Mid-day Jan. 20, Wood delivered a four-page resignation letter to the town hall, citing that the board’s new majority was obstructing or reversing progress in town. The letter also accuses the three board members of unethical or illegal behavior, including breaking state Open Government laws and mishandling taxpayers money — and cash that residents donated to a charity.

Ten days earlier, those three board members met with town attorney Mark Schachner privately to discuss resolutions — without notifying Wood, Youngblood or the public — a move Wood and former board members said afterwards was a violation of state laws.

In her resignation letter, Wood predicted that the new board majority’s disregard for the law and misconduct would cost the taxpayers dearly in legal fees and obstruct progress.

“I am convinced this is the worst and most destructive board I’ve ever seen,” Wood said in her letter, citing various actions of Templeton, Hyde and Eddy.

Wood’s letter said that $7,000 in proceeds from the sale of garbage bags was unaccounted for during Hyde’s recent tenure as Town Clerk. According to town policy, the clerk collects money for the bags. Wood said later Friday that the cash shortfall was discovered by state auditors, and their audit report is expected within two months. Wood’s letter also said that Hyde had in 2014 refused to provide details about the discrepancy.

After the Jan. 20 meeting, Hyde disputed the allegation of the mishandling of the garbage bag proceeds.

“I assure you, I am not a thief,” Hyde said.

Wood’s letter also accused Eddy of conflict of interest in serving as the caretaker of the Moeller family property off Bear Pond Road, since the Moellers are suing the town, claiming the road is theirs, not the town’s. Wood said Eddy erected a gate on the road, blocking public access, and town highway workers took it down, and Eddy summoned the police to have Wood arrested, which they declined to do. She has asserted that there is plenty of legal documentation that the road is indeed a town road, and public access is vital for other property owners there. She has warned that the Moeller’s lawsuit is likely to cost taxpayers a hefty sum.

She also said that Eddy has been obstructing the town’s efforts to cooperate with the state Department of Environmental Conservation in rectifying contamination of groundwater by road salt on properties adjacent to the town garage.

Delay in delivering Jack Wax proceeds

Wood’s letter also criticizes Templeton, who conducted the town’s charitable Jack Wax Party in March, for her nine-month delay in turning over the proceeds of the fundraiser to the American Cancer Society. The agency had contacted the board in early December, saying they hadn’t yet received the money as expected.

At the Dec. 13 board meeting, Wood questioned Templeton about the issue, mandating that she turn over the proceeds within three days and provide the board with documentation on donations and expenses. Two days later, Templeton delivered more than $2,000 in cash to the Cancer Society. At the Dec. 13 meeting, the board voted to replace Templeton as the organizer of the Jack Wax Party and appointed Susan Shepler, at that time a board member, to take her place.

Wood and other former town board members have also claimed that the full accounting of all the donations has not yet been made. Reports have been heard that donors were asked to make out their checks to “Cash,” and they were deposited in Templeton’s personal bank account.

Friday, Templeton denied the allegations, reiterating her Dec. 13 assertion that she had sent a check to the Cancer Society.

“I mailed the check, but apparently it didn’t get there — I wasn’t aware of a problem until the meeting ,” she said, adding that no checks she received from the public as donations were deposited in her account. But former town board member Gail Seaman, ousted by Templeton in the November election, said early this week that she had in her possession a cancelled check of a $50 donation that bears evidence it was deposited into Templeton’s personal account.

Jan. 16, Warren County Sheriff Bud York said his office was actively investigating the situation.

Controversy erupts at meeting

The Jan. 20 town board meeting began with former town board member Susan Shepler presiding in her continuing role of Deputy Supervisor, and the board reviewed town finances. In the November election, Shepler lost her seat to Hyde. Wood was not present for the Jan. 20 meeting.

Minutes later, Hyde proposed a motion to eliminate the Deputy Supervisor post, prompting objections from the audience.

“What’s the purpose?” One citizen shouted.

“I raise the same question, why now?” Youngblood responded. He cited the need for an individual to be ready to respond to a town emergency when the town Supervisor was unavailable. Eddy said the board could convene and delegate someone if that were to occur. Youngblood responded that such a procedure would take too much time, compromising public safety.

Eddy, Hyde and Templeton, however, voted to scrap the post, and Shepler stood up and left her seat — and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

Soon after, Eddy made a motion that Hyde chair the meeting, and Hyde, Templeton and Eddy approved the measure. Youngblood voted No.

The board then voted to give Hyde authority to disburse the payroll and sign checks for the upcoming week.

Soon afterwards, Youngblood read a letter of resignation, saying he sought to find solutions to the town’s problems by bridging differences and avoiding politics.

“I did not anticipate that trying to do something good for the town would create such conflict and war — and town folks have been at war for some time.”

His statement cited some residents’ fear and resistance to change, and conflict between people pursuing self-interests versus others who seek what is best for the town.

Leaving his seat at the board table, Youngblood also received a standing ovation from the audience.

Hyde called for a meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 26 to discuss “any issues that face the town.”

Change in town assessor sought

Two days before the meeting, it was revealed what those issues were, as eight proposed resolutions were posted on the town’s website. Those proposals include rescinding a recent motion to appoint Christian Holt as Thurman’s Sole Assessor, and appointing former town head assessor Thomas “Tuck” Birdsall to the post, and naming Susan Baker, another former town assessor, as his assistant.

The town board, in its former composition, had converted to a sole assessor, and named Holt to the post. The change was prompted over some residents’ concerns that there were huge disparities in property assessments, with some native Thurmanites’ property being vastly undervalued, while newcomers’ property was overvalued. People have also complained that some residents’ home’s weren’t even on the assessors’ inventory — including a two-story residence on some land Eddy owns, and a structure on property Hyde owns.

After the Jan. 20 meeting, Eddy responded to the allegation.

“They must be talking about my place on Sugarloaf Mountain,” he said. “I assure you, I pay taxes on all my property.”

Another proposed resolution slated for discussion Jan. 26 is for the town to pay lodging for two town board members at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City, while they undertake training sessions.

Also posted are resolutions declaring the town has two seats open on the town board and three open posts on the town Board of Assessment Review, citing that letters of interest will be accepted through Feb. 2.

After the meeting, some residents said they were disappointed with Wood’s resignation.

Wood brought wireless “white space” broadband to portions of her remote rural town, securing a $200,000 state grant to have it established. Eddy and others had initially criticized the project, claiming it wasn’t a viable technology. Later, when it was indeed providing reliable high-speed internet access, Eddy continued to attack the project, citing high costs to taxpayers, but Wood has produced figures showing that the broadband service is being supported by subscribers.

Otther issues that have prompted political backlash include the former board’s decision to pay Warrensburg EMS to respond to ambulance calls rather than Thurman’s squad, which had lost its medical director and couldn’t get Advanced Life Support certification. Wood and regional EMS officials estimated at the time that to fund the squad so it could properly serve the public, town taxes would increase by as much as 35 percent.

More controversy erupted when Wood and the Former board voted to discontinue municipal trash pickup, a service which was predicted to increase in costs, as equipment needed replacement. The board opted to discontinue it to stay under the state tax cap.

Also, some residents resented how Wood sought to adhere strictly to state and federal laws.

Wood, who began her tenure in 2010, was renowned for her tireless work on behalf of townspeople, as well as her round-the-clock work during the devastating 2011 flood that devastated town roads, bridges and culverts.