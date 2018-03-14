Thurman Maple Days returns

× Expand Photo provided Local maple producers, farmers will open their doors to visitors during the Thurman Maple Days later this month.

THURMAN | It’s March, and Thurman maple producers have shifted into high gear.

Five local maple producers and four neighboring farms will host free open houses the last three weekends of March as the town celebrates the annual “Thurman Maple Days.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, visitors have the opportunity to visit nine unique farms, each with their own unique products and experiences.

The largest producers in Warren County will open their sugarhouses to show guests their commercial operations with cutting edge technology that optimizes efficiency and environmental sensitivity.

Mike Hill and Ralph Senecal at Valley Road Maple will open at 9 a.m. and serve their popular pancake breakfast until 1 p.m., featuring Oscar’s maple sausages, beverages and plenty of pure maple syrup. They’ll give tours and demonstrations with the shop open until 4 p.m.

Hidden Hollow Maple Farm will offer guests a chance to sample different grades of maple syrup to notice subtle differences in flavor, acquainting all with their specialty dark syrup.

Adirondack Gold boasts the talents of legendary tapper Marc Kenyon, who boils in the same sugarhouse as his grandfather once did. Kenyon engages visiting families in checking buckets hung from maples near the sugarhouse, checking to see if the sap is flowing and whether buckets need to be emptied. His wife, Cheryl, mans the shop.

The sugarhouse at Toad Hill Maple offers observation windows to see some of the equipment that streamlines their operation, like the reverse osmosis machine that filters out up to 90 percent of the water content of sap before boiling, and the video display of the sugarbush that reports pressure readings from the various vacuum sensors, to alert the producer to leaks in the tubing and pinpoint the locations.

New on this year’s maple tour circuit is Windy Ridge Farm, still worked by members of the family that has owned it for over 200 years. They have chosen this year to set up a traditional kettle over an open fire to show guests how early Adirondackers made syrup.

FARMS JOIN THE FUN

Four neighboring farms will also open their doors to guests on each of the Maple Days.