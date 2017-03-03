Thurman Maple Days start next weekend with Jack Wax Party

THURMAN — With the sap in maple trees across the southern Adirondacks beginning to run, sugar-bush owners are firing up their evaporators to produce maple syrup — just in time for Thurman Maple Days.

This annual celebration of rural culture that showcases age-old local traditions begins Saturday March 11 and Sunday March 12 and continues over the next two weekends.

The early arrival of warm weather this year has resulted in a heavy flow of sap, and maple producers in Thurman have been working around the clock to keep up with the bounty.

The debut of the 2017 edition of Maple Days coincides with the annual Jack Wax Party, which is a rural buffet community dinner set for March 11 beginning at 4 p.m. — a social meal that raises money for the American Cancer Society.

The dinner is topped off with the centuries-old tradition of Jack Wax, or maple syrup ladled on shaved ice, which gives the savory syrup a taffy-like consistency. The event is a beloved local tradition that harks back to the 1930s and draws people from all over the northeast U.S.. The Jack Wax Party features mountain music performed all afternoon by the Warren County Ramblers.

Over all three weekends, various sugar houses — Hidden Hollow, Valley Road, Adirondack Gold and Toad Hill maple farms will be holding open houses, where maple products as well as tours and talks will be offered.

Nettle Meadow Farm is a prime destination during the fest, featuring samplings of their renowned award-winning cheeses and people can interact with their herd of goats on their traditional farm where animals are treated with remarkable love and care. There’s also the Peru Llama Farm where children can encounter and feed curious, friendly well-tended llamas.

Valley Road Maple Farm will be featuring pancake breakfasts with all the fixings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday over the three weekends.

Martin’s Lumber is holding an open house, featuring their maple slabs, wooden wares and interactive craft demonstrations — plus they will be showcasing Wini Martin’s craftworks.

Perky Granger, publicist for Thurman Days and one of the new organizers of the Jack Wax Party extends a warm welcome to all folks to partake in the various activities of Thurman Maple Days.

“Come up to Thurman and enjoy the scenery and experience our way of life,” she said.

For details, hours and directions, see: www.ThurmanMapleDays.com