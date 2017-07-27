Thurman, Pottersville get water project updates

× Tom Suosso of Cedarwood Engineering diagrams the Pottersville well system at the Chester Town Board meeting, July 11. Suosso rushed to the 7 p.m. meeting after giving an update in Thurman at their 6:30 p.m. board meeting. Photo by Christopher South

THURMAN — Engineering Tom Suosso of Cedarwood Engineering was Johnny-on-the-spot at two town board meetings beginning a half hour apart, July 11, updating the communities on their respective water projects.

Suosso arrived at the Thurman Town Board meeting just after its 6:30 p.m. start and said the town’s approximately $300,000 alternative water supply project was “going very well.”

The town is installing a well and water supply system for five properties where wells were contaminated with sodium and chloride from the town’s road salt stockpile. The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued an order of consent requiring the town to provide drinkable water to these five properties along Athol and Cameron Roads.

“All the work on the town side is done,” Suosso said. “The water lines are in place, we have crossed (under) Athol Road, and are heading down in direction of the homes needing to be connected.”

Suosso said conduit for electricity for the project has also been installed. The majority of the work is being performed by John W. Sheehan and Sons, Inc.

Suosso said the contractor encountered ledge rock, and ended up moving the water line about 20 feet to one side. Suosso said the pipe also could not be placed at the depth he would have liked, so they needed to put foam insulation on lines to prevent freezing.

The town board later approved a change order to the contract for $9,424 for the extra work. Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde said the extra funds are still covered by a contingency amount, and the project is still under budget.

“As of today, I think the project is going very well,” he said.

Suosso then excused himself to go to Pottersville, where the Chester Town Board meeting was being held at 7 p.m.

At the first ever Chester Town Board meeting held in Pottersville, Suosso updated a large audience on its project, which might include two new wells and a new treatment and purification system. The town has applied for a grant to pay 60 percent of the $500,000 project, or $300,000. The remaining $200,000 would be bonded and paid for by the water customers in Pottersville.