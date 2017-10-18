Thurman supervisor race offers opposite views on state of town

THURMAN | Transparency, spending and Freedom of Information Law requests took center stage at a candidate’s forum in Thurman last week.

At a League of Women Voters-moderated event held at Thurman Town Hall on Oct. 11, incumbent candidates, supervisor Cynthia Hyde (Democrat/Independent) and supervisor candidate Susan Shepler (Republican/Independent) provided different views on how well the Town of Thurman is being managed.

“I’m concerned about the financial state of Thurman,” Shepler said. “The spending is out of control.”

At the center of Shepler’s concerns is an over $8,000 payment this year to Fred Englemann, doing business as Rainmaker Network Services, for whitespace broadband network design and construction.

Whitespace is a frequency range created when there are gaps between television channels.

The Town of Thurman was looking to use the technology to “increase the availability of broadband access for its residents,” according to the agreement.

Shepler believes Englemann was paid for work done between June 30, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2015.

Englemann later submitted another bill for redesign work for the same time period, and the previous board denied payment. The current board said it was owed and paid Englemann $8,223.

Another question related to the whitespace broadband network was if the system would ever be self-sustaining, that is, paid for by subscriptions, or if it would have to be subsidized by the entire town.

Hyde said it would be nice if customer subscriptions would pay for the system. Shepler said she believes the system is capable of paying for itself.

Responding to a question asking if spending in Thurman was “out of control,” Hyde said, “No. Not at all.”

Hyde said some people have been complaining about the town hiring a CPA regarding a capital projects audit performed by the Office of State Comptroller (OSC).

“The (OSC) examiner said we needed to bring an expert in,” Hyde said.

Regarding the $8,000 payment to Rainmaker Network, Hyde said, “We paid Mr. Englemann what he should be paid. We needed him on board.”

In response to the same question, Shepler characterized town spending as “grossly out of control,” and said the CPA was hired to do the job of the Director of Finance.