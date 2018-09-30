Ti’coustics hits the notes

× Ray Burlingame and Lance Dolbeck croon for the audience at a recent Ti’coustics show. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | A little before 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, cars begin to fill the parking lot of the Ticonderoga Elks Club on Tower Street.

Individually, or two to four at a time, they climb the stairs to the second-floor meeting hall, nothing in particularly standing out about them — except perhaps for a Stetson here, and a pair of finely tooled cowboy boots there.

And, of course, the guitars.

For the next two hours, a half-concert, half-support group known as Ti’coustics will unfold on a small stage in the hall, as local amateur artists perfect their craft and realize the dream of musicians and nonmusicians alike: to play and sing in front of an appreciative audience.

The public — both spectators and players — is welcome at these free (although donations are appreciated) concerts, although the majority of the crowd is made of up fellow musicians and their families.

Through the evening they enjoy drinks and the Elks Club’s fat cheeseburgers to the urgent strains of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” or the lonely ballads of Johnny Cash.

This happens to be old-country night — the second Wednesday of the month plays to a theme, such as folk, rock, Broadway or seasonal tunes. The first Wednesday is artists’ choice.

The organization is the brainchild of Roberta Whiteley, who, along with Lance Dolbeck, Marianne Major and Lance Clark, founded the show in 2013.

From a handful of musicians who “were looking for something to do in the winter,” the group has expanded to include dozens of artists, whom Whiteley deftly juggles on a yellow legal pad with equal parts discipline and flexibility.

Artists on the stage come and go, mix and match and play for two hours, or maybe a bit longer if the kitchen help isn’t quite ready to go home.

Donations from the shows have in the past gone to selected nonprofits, and currently Ti’coustics is raising money to place wooden statues of 18th century Ticonderoga heroes in and around the town.

Whiteley said she never expected the group to have staying power. She was wrong about that, as Ti’coustics just passed the 126-show milepost.

And it has found a permanent home at the Elks Club, where members have become part of the audience.

While the show is mainly about entertainment, most participants remark on how much everyone has gotten better over the past few years due to regular play. Whiteley said she “could sing, and knew a few chords” when Ti’coustics began, but has improved with regular practice.

“A lot of us hadn’t practiced that much, but we’re all committed to learning how to play better.,” Dolbeck said. Dolbeck played a bit prior to joining the Navy, but “there’s not a lot of area to play guitar on a sub,” he said.

Major said she is a good example of how people who love music, but are unsure of their abilities, can grow.

“I only sang with groups,” said Major, who now has the confidence for duets or solos. “I was very nervous my first night, but these are all friends, and we do our best to put on a good show. It’s fun to see people grow, and there’s some real good talent here.”