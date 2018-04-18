Ti agrees to improve water

× Expand Photo provided Ducks are swimming in Ticonderoga’s Chilson Reservoir for Gooseneck Pond in this photo. The town is under a federal consent agreement to abandon use of the supply.

TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga has signed a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Health to bring the town’s water system into compliance with state and federal drinking water regulations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ticonderoga will switch the source of about half of the drinking water it provides from a surface water source to a groundwater origin.

The town must make $13 million in improvements to do that, plus pay a $50,000 fine divided between the state and federal governments for an alleged nine years of inaction on its water system.

The town was first ordered to upgrade its water supply in 2009 and an extension was issued in 2011. The town has been working on improvements for several years, but apparently could not meet state and federal deadlines.

The town has state and federal funding for some of the upgrades, which include a pair of previously drilled public wells in the town’s Streetroad hamlet.

Funding for the project includes the New York Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the 2017 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant program.

Bids for the project have been received and the town expects to start infrastructure construction in May for bringing the wells on-line.

“The funding mechanisms in place in New York have made this solution possible,” said Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano in announcing the settlement.

“A safe drinking water supply is a priority for the Town of Ticonderoga. The town’s current supplies at Gooseneck (Pond) and Lake George, while located in the pristine Adirondack Park, could not keep pace with the demands of the town and current regulatory requirements. After an exhaustive analysis of the town’s drinking water options, the town is currently pursuing a well supply on Streetroad, as well as improvements to the town’s Baldwin Road filter plant.”

The Baldwin Road plant is for pulling water from Lake George, and the town must complete improvements to that filtration plant by June 2020.

The town is also planning drinking water solutions for the water users in Chilson and Eagle Lake, who had been getting water from Gooseneck Pond and the Chilson Reservoir.