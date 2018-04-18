Ti agrees to improve water

Photo provided
Ducks are swimming in Ticonderoga’s Chilson Reservoir for Gooseneck Pond in this photo. The town is under a federal consent agreement to abandon use of the supply.
TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga has signed a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Health to bring the town’s water system into compliance with state and federal drinking water regulations.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ticonderoga will switch the source of about half of the drinking water it provides from a surface water source to a groundwater origin.
The town must make $13 million in improvements to do that, plus pay a $50,000 fine divided between the state and federal governments for an alleged nine years of inaction on its water system.
The town was first ordered to upgrade its water supply in 2009 and an extension was issued in 2011. The town has been working on improvements for several years, but apparently could not meet state and federal deadlines.
The town has state and federal funding for some of the upgrades, which include a pair of previously drilled public wells in the town’s Streetroad hamlet.
Funding for the project includes the New York Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the 2017 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant program.
Bids for the project have been received and the town expects to start infrastructure construction in May for bringing the wells on-line.
“The funding mechanisms in place in New York have made this solution possible,” said Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano in announcing the settlement.
“A safe drinking water supply is a priority for the Town of Ticonderoga. The town’s current supplies at Gooseneck (Pond) and Lake George, while located in the pristine Adirondack Park, could not keep pace with the demands of the town and current regulatory requirements. After an exhaustive analysis of the town’s drinking water options, the town is currently pursuing a well supply on Streetroad, as well as improvements to the town’s Baldwin Road filter plant.”
The Baldwin Road plant is for pulling water from Lake George, and the town must complete improvements to that filtration plant by June 2020.
The town is also planning drinking water solutions for the water users in Chilson and Eagle Lake, who had been getting water from Gooseneck Pond and the Chilson Reservoir.
The reservoir has deteriorated, and the water is chlorinated but not treated for potential pathogens as required by law. Equipment at the Baldwin Road filtration plant has also repeatedly broken, which allowed unfiltered water into the town’s distribution system.
By not having treatment for cryptosporidium bacteria, the town’s water system is out of compliance with a federal Safe Drinking Water Act regulation called the “Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule.”
The consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice also requires the town to use its new automated telephone and text alert system to notify its 5,000 water users of problems.
While the work to accomplish the capital improvements is being completed, the town must notify the public immediately if sampling indicates any elevated risk of cryptosporidium contamination.
“This agreement is carefully crafted to ensure that the Town of Ticonderoga is able to make required upgrades to its drinking water systems in a timely, cost-effective, and appropriate manner, while also ensuring that local residents are notified immediately if drinking water contamination is found,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Wood, of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in a statement.
Town Attorney Matthew Fuller said he worked out the deal with the Justice Department.
“The town has worked hard with the (state) Department of Health, New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Justice to arrive at a sensible solution to the town’s alleged non-compliance and we cannot emphasize enough the cooperative effort on behalf of all involved,” he said.
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman praised the settlement.
“Every New Yorker should have access to safe, clean drinking water, and this agreement ensures that for Ticonderoga residents,” he said in a statement. “My office is proud of this collaborative victory and remains committed to improving environmental safety and public health across our state.”