Ti Alliance, NCCC unveil new plan for applied tech school

Keith Lobdell
North Country Community College President Steven Tyrell and Ti-Alliance Executive Director Donna Wotton present the plans for an applied technical school to a gathering in Saranac Lake April 19. The two parties plan to present to both Essex and Franklin County in the near future.
SARANAC LAKE | Not long after Essex County lawmakers cast a vote of “no confidence” in North Country Community College leadership, members of Ti-Alliance along with NCCC officials brought the idea of a trades school back into the picture in an informational meeting at the Saranac Inn last week.
Donna Wotton, executive director of Ti-Alliance, said there is enough interest from private investors to attain the former Lowe’s store in Ticonderoga and lease it to the college for a school of applied technology.
“We are re-presenting this issue of a school of applied technology because we are now in a much better position to talk about a way to do it than we were two years ago,” said NCCC Board Chairman Steve Reed. “There have been new areas of fundraising put forth in detail.”
Reed said faculty will have the chance to hire someone to look at the feasibility of the program, costs and impact on curriculum.
“Once the report is completed, we will have a far clearer picture of where we can go with this,” Reed said.
“We feel the education pillar from this project is an important part of helping the economic landscape in the North Country,” said Wotton. “From the governor to our supervisors, they have all been talking about the need because we do not have an applied technical component.”
The Need
Wotton pointed to International Paper as an example of the need for technical training in the region.
“They have 20 vacant positions daily because they cannot either find qualified applicants or they cannot fill the positions fast enough,” she said. “We need to look at those areas in the workforce and focus on what is not being served.”
NCCC President Steven Tyrell said the school could give those who graduate from technical programs through BOCES a chance to continue their education.
“Graduates in the trades programs do not have a next place to go in this region,” he said.
Wotton added, “it’s a shame when people say the second biggest export from the North Country is our youth.”
Programs for the school would include carpentry and painting, HVAC and plumbing, electrical trades, auto and diesel and facilities maintenance tech.
“We feel these programs will provide the biggest impact and are the strongest offering,” said Wotton.
Funding
Wotton said she felt the Ticonderoga community will be able to invest into the school.
“We feel very strongly that we have the ability to fund the program,” she said. “We are prepared to pay for the facility and lease it to North Country. We feel we can have $2 million within our inner network and through outreach, we have the capability to put in $3.5 million all together into the program.”
The alliance, she said, feels the project is needed and will be a corner stone of economic development in the region.
Wotton said there would be an investment by the school through fund balance, which Reed said would be less than 20 percent. Wotton also said she felt both Essex and Franklin county should be adding their backing.
“We think everyone should be all in,” Wotton said. “This program will be a benefit and we believe there should be some amount pledged by the counties.”
Tyrell said the college would benefit from the program, making over $197,000 through the program annually if operated at 78-percent occupancy. Tyrell added if the program was operated at a daily max of 185 students, the school would generate over $583,000; and if it operated with evening classes to give as many as 300 students a chance to enroll, the school would gain almost $695,000 in funds.
Quick Timetable
Wotton said she would like to see the school of applied technology in place by the fall of 2019.
“It is an aggressive plan,” Wotton said. “We have seen this thing get toed up before and we want to see this move forward at a reasonable pace.”
“It would be a good and fast return on investment,” Tyrell said.
“We need to be forward looking and we need to show the counties that we are going to have the programs that will keep our students here,” Reed said.
Reed added the college and Ti-Alliance will be looking to present to both Franklin and Essex counties soon.
St. Armand Supervisor Dean Montroy, a member of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, attended the meeting, saying he liked what he heard.
“I think this is what the county has been wanting to hear about,” Montroy said. “I would love to see them bring this to the board and it is a confident idea because we really need to have a placed to train skilled workers to stay in this region.”
When asked if he felt the action of a “no confidence” vote from the Essex County helped move this presentation forward, Montroy said, “I think so.”
NCCC Communications Director Chris Knight said the program had been talked about for some time, and the presentation was held as previously scheduled.