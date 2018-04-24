Ti Alliance, NCCC unveil new plan for applied tech school

× Expand Keith Lobdell North Country Community College President Steven Tyrell and Ti-Alliance Executive Director Donna Wotton present the plans for an applied technical school to a gathering in Saranac Lake April 19. The two parties plan to present to both Essex and Franklin County in the near future.

SARANAC LAKE | Not long after Essex County lawmakers cast a vote of “no confidence” in North Country Community College leadership, members of Ti-Alliance along with NCCC officials brought the idea of a trades school back into the picture in an informational meeting at the Saranac Inn last week.

Donna Wotton, executive director of Ti-Alliance, said there is enough interest from private investors to attain the former Lowe’s store in Ticonderoga and lease it to the college for a school of applied technology.

“We are re-presenting this issue of a school of applied technology because we are now in a much better position to talk about a way to do it than we were two years ago,” said NCCC Board Chairman Steve Reed. “There have been new areas of fundraising put forth in detail.”

Reed said faculty will have the chance to hire someone to look at the feasibility of the program, costs and impact on curriculum.

“Once the report is completed, we will have a far clearer picture of where we can go with this,” Reed said.

“We feel the education pillar from this project is an important part of helping the economic landscape in the North Country,” said Wotton. “From the governor to our supervisors, they have all been talking about the need because we do not have an applied technical component.”

The Need

Wotton pointed to International Paper as an example of the need for technical training in the region.

“They have 20 vacant positions daily because they cannot either find qualified applicants or they cannot fill the positions fast enough,” she said. “We need to look at those areas in the workforce and focus on what is not being served.”

NCCC President Steven Tyrell said the school could give those who graduate from technical programs through BOCES a chance to continue their education.

“Graduates in the trades programs do not have a next place to go in this region,” he said.

Wotton added, “it’s a shame when people say the second biggest export from the North Country is our youth.”

Programs for the school would include carpentry and painting, HVAC and plumbing, electrical trades, auto and diesel and facilities maintenance tech.