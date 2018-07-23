Ti Alumni Awards slated

TICONDEROGA | Next Friday will mark the fourteenth annual award ceremony for the Ticonderoga Alumni Association.

Held this year the Best Western Plus in Ticonderoga on July 27 the Alumni Awards, which acknowledge career success and service to their communities, will honor Ronald Moore of North Hudson and James O’Bryan of Ticonderoga.

Special Service Awards will be given to Michael LaVallie and Terry Smith for their service to the community of Ticonderoga.

Rick McClintock will receive the 2018 Friend of Ticonderoga High School Award. The “Friend” Award honors non-alumni who have made significant contributions to the Ticonderoga school community.

Previous award recipients have also been invited to attend and will be acknowledged at the ceremony.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a hors d’oeuvres reception and followed by the Awards Ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. The public, friends, and family of the awardees are encouraged to attend.

This event will be followed by the 20th Ticonderoga Alumni Golf Tournament at the Ticonderoga Country Club on Saturday, July 27 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. This event helps raise money for the Alumni Scholarship Fund. Players do not have to be a graduate of Ticonderoga High School.

Contact Golf Pro George Mackey at 518-585-2801 for more information on the golf tourney, or visit ticonderogaalumni.org to learn more about the Alumni Awards.