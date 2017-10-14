Ti alumni helps grads

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Ticonderoga High School graduates can get help with further education from the Ticonderoga Alumni Association.

TICONDEROGA | Thanks to the Ticonderoga Alumni Association, 46 members of the Ticonderoga High School graduating class of 2017 will have the opportunity to share scholarships worth $20,000.

Since the beginning of the its Scholarship Awards program in 2006, the association has presented $190,000 in scholarships to Ticonderoga graduates.

Alumni Association President Steve Boyce, gave some details of the program.

“Every graduate of Ticonderoga High School who is pursuing any form of post-secondary education or enlisting in the military is eligible for the awards,” Boyce said. “The amounts of the awards are based on points that students begin earning in their freshman year for attendance, academic performance, good behavior, extracurricular activities, service to community and school, and family involvement in school activities. Students apply for the award in May of their senior year, and on Graduation Day they learn the amount of their award.”

This year’s awards ranged from $304 to $512, with an average award of $435. Students receive their money when they successfully complete their first semester of college or technical school or finish advanced basic training in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Our message to the students of the Ticonderoga Central School District is simple,” said Boyce. “We are proud of you all and want you to take ‘one more step’ toward your future.”

The Scholarship Awards Program is funded by annual donations from alumni and friends of Ticonderoga schools. Money to support the program also comes from the annual Alumni Golf Tournament held at Ticonderoga Golf Club.

The Ticonderoga Alumni Association is a non-profit organization founded in 2001, with the vision of “Supporting Students-Serving and Honoring Alumni.”