Ti area hums for holiday

TICONDEROGA | Memorial Day weekend in the Ticonderoga area is filled with multiple celebrations, events, and family-focused opportunities.

The events:

Saturday, May 26:

Hague Memorial Day Celebration: Parade and FunFest, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hague Town Park, Route 9N.

Mike’s Karaoke from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cambridge Band Live Concert at 12:30 p.m., UpYonda Farms, Penelope the Clown, face painting, crafters, jewelry, spices, white elephant, games for the family, bouncy house, food.

2 p.m.: Parade on Route 8 to Hague Town Park on Route 9N. Bands, floats, clowns, classic cars, and more. Prizes for Best in Parade, Most Creative, Most Patriotic, Best Adirondack, Most Humorous, Best Youth, and Honorable Mention Adult and Youth. Winners to be announced at Memorial Service. After-parade memorial dedication service honoring all military.

Fort Ticonderoga Memorial Day Weekend Celebration: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 100 Fort Road, Ticonderoga.

Crown Point 2nd-annual Memorial Day Run/Walk, 10K/5K runs and 1 mile fun walk. Pre-register at the Crown Point Town Hall. Registration on the day of will be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Crown Point Town Park.

Sunday, May 27:

Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration: 9:30 a.m., ecumenical church service, steps of the Congregation Church.

Noon: park opens with amusements, rides, food, and vendors (ride bracelet day).

Noon - 5 p.m.: Penelope the Clown, sponsored by Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union.

1 - 4 p.m.: Big Truck Show for children, free.

2 - 5 p.m.: Stone Rise band (country and rock-and-roll).

6 - 9 p.m.: North Country Travelers band (traditional country).

Dusk: grand fireworks display over the park (Veterans Park).

Monday, May 28:

Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration: 9 a.m. - noon, Solemn Cemetery Tour; 1 p.m., park opens with amusements, rides, food, and vendors; 1 - 5 p.m., Penelope the Clown.

2 p.m.: 150th Annual Memorial Day Parade on Main Street.

3 p.m.: parade band demonstration in the park.

4 - 6 p.m.: Grit-N-Whiskey band (contemporary country).

6 p.m.: park closes.