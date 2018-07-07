Ti auditorium gets new life

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Superintendent John McDonald and school supporter Janet Mallon in the refurbished Ti auditorium.

TICONDEROGA | Built as it was on the eve of the Great Depression, the Ticonderoga High School might have slipped in just under the wire, its cornerstone laid in an era that could still afford architectural extravagance.

The neo-Georgian design, with its Corinthian columns and copper cupola, was listed on the National Register of Historic places in 1988.

Elegant design details were continued inside, including the school auditorium, which bears notes of old, turn-of-the-century vaudeville theaters and opera houses.

But the beauty of the auditorium had faded over the decades, to the point that plaster was crumbling and everything about it looked tired and worn — not to mention that someone way back there had made the unfortunate decision to paint the walls a robin-egg blue, which was like dressing Garbo up in bib overalls.

At some point, Janet Mallon, whose son was in the Ticonderoga music program, decided that the auditorium was ill-construed to the joyful sounds being produced onstage.

“I was always blown away by the phenomenal instrumental and musical program they had here, but the auditorium sucked the life out of everything,” Mallon said. So she got the ball rolling on a makeover.

Because the school is on the Historic Register, only certain people are qualified to work on it, and one happened to be architect John Waite of Albany, who had already been in town doing work on Fort Ticonderoga.

“He couldn’t believe a town this size would have such an ornate space,” said Superintendent John McDonald.

With donations from businesses, alumni and even kids in the music program, the school was able to pay for a feasibility study. And in 2015, the board and voters approved a $7.2 million building project that included the $2.5 million auditorium, along with work on roofs, the track and the planetarium. Still, costs were escalating, financial pressure that was eased by a $100,000 gift from Deborah Clarke Ryan, who pledged another $25,000 if it could be matched, which McDonald said it appears will happen.

“We were excited and we certainly appreciate the generosity,” McDonald said.

The other key upgrade to the auditorium — with a capacity of 600, it is believed to be the biggest between Plattsburgh and Albany — is air conditioning, which will allow the community to use it year round.

Having opened in May, the auditorium has been returned to its former splendor through the $2.5 million project, with original chandeliers, finely detailed wooden seating, modern electronics, restored plaster scrollwork and ornamentation.

And of course, walls that have been painted in tasteful cream.

Mallon said many people deserve credit for the effort, which has been appreciated by students, parents and returning alumni alike.

“We are very proud of this National Historic treasure of ours, and want others to appreciate it and recognize the exemplary historic preservation work,” she wrote in a project narrative.