Ticonderoga Chamber Day coming soon

Pictured are Matthew Courtright, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce executive director and Molly Bechard, chamber visitor and member service manager, discussing plans for Chamber Day, to be held April 25.

TICONDEROGA — The staff and board members of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will be hitting the road for the seventh annual Chamber Day to visit members.

Chamber Day will be held on Tuesday, April 25, with staff, board members, chamber ambassadors and volunteers hand-delivering the new chamber membership plaques to TACC members along with important membership benefit information.

Chamber Day gives the TACC an opportunity to directly connect with members, as well as thank them for their continued support and dedication to the chamber and the community as a whole, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said.

“Please feel free to stop and talk to a TACC staff member, board member, or ambassador if you see them throughout the Ticonderoga area on Chamber Day,” he said. “We encourage all members to display their plaques in a location where community members and visitors can easily see it.”

He said plaques will be delivered throughout the day. If members are not open or the chamber is unable to hand-deliver a plaque on Chamber Day, those plaques will be mailed.

“TACC members and partners make all of the efforts of the chamber to make the Ticonderoga area an exceptional place to live, work, and visit possible,” Courtright said. “Our members and partners are showing their commitment to our efforts and the future of the community.”

Without the support of our members and partners all the chamber does would not be possible, he said.

“We are truly honored to serve, market, and promote our members and the entire Ticonderoga area,” he said. “We work hard each and every day to ensure we are living our mission and tag line as well as striving to reach our vision. Without the support our efforts would not be possible.”

For more information on Chamber Day, call 585-6619, email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com, or visit ticonderogany.com.

Chamber members receive an array of benefits, Courtright said, including marketing, promotion, publicity and exposure through listings on the chamber’s website and printed business directory, member and business referrals, business support, services, training and seminars, marketing and networking opportunities, a listing on the Lake Champlain Region website, and much more.