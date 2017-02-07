Ti Chamber elects new Board of Directors

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce has elected a new Board of Directors, including changes to the Executive Committee and addition of new board members. Shana Macey from Bridge Point Communication/Crown Point Telephone Company is the new board president and Sally Rypkema from the Hague Market/Juniper On 2 has joined the Executive Committee. From left: Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright, and board members Jonathan LaLone (Walmart of Ticonderoga), Rypkema, Laurie Cossey (Ticonderoga Central School District), Macey, Starr Pelerin (Upstate Agency), Molly Bechard (Chamber), Allison Kaupelis (Best Western) and Starr Smith (Glens Falls National Bank). LaLone and Cossey are new board members, along with Carolyn Close from Silver Bay YMCA, not pictured. Carolyn Ida from International Paper Company and Andrew Rasmus from Libby’s Bakery Café are also not pictured.

