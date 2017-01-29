Ti Chamber events database helps area groups

× Expand Photo provided Maintaining the Ticonderoga Area Calendar of Events database are, from left, Administrative Assistant Kaylene Ross, Executive Director Matthew Courtright and Visitor and Member Service Manager Molly Bechard.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce has become the central clearinghouse for events in the Ticonderoga area.

The chamber maintains a database called the Ticonderoga Area Calendar of Events, which is the central calendar for the area.

“It’s important to keep a centralized calendar, where information about events can be shared, not only to promote the area, but to eliminate as many scheduling conflicts as possible,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “We strongly encourage area businesses and organizations to share information in regards to their 2017 events as soon as possible.”

He said the chamber is looking for area businesses, organizations, and committees to share their event information, as well as a schedule of upcoming special events. The calendar will serve as the central data location for the chamber, community members, and visitors in finding events within the area and answering event questions, as well as a referencing tool used when planning future events in the Ticonderoga area.

“We encourage everyone to use the calendar and contact the chamber when choosing dates to host an even,” Courtright said.

He said Molly Bechard, the chamber’s visitor and member service manager, along with Administrative Assistant Kaylene Ross, keep the calendar as up to date as possible.

“We also assist in keeping the Lake Champlain region calendar up to date,” he said. “In addition, Sun Community News uses the calendar to assist them in keeping their calendar updated. Help the chamber showcase all the events the area has to offer by providing event information on a regular basis.”

While individual events can be submitted to the community calendar, organizations can also submit their yearly schedule of events. Events can be inputted directly on www.ticonderogany.com, by emailing chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com, or by visiting the chamber office in downtown Ticonderoga.