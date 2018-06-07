Ti chamber hands out money

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce has a summer fundraiser called “Five Hundred Dollar Fridays.”

Every Friday in July, the chamber will give away $500, selling tickets for a $20 donation each.

Tickets will be available at the chamber office throughout June as well from chamber Board members, Ambassadors, and volunteers.

Only 300 tickets are available, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President/CE Matthew Courtright said.

“Stop by to make your donation and get a ticket for a chance to win before they are gone,” he said. “All proceeds will benefit the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce programs and services and all of their efforts to serve, market and promote the Ticonderoga area.”

Tickets will be hand-drawn at random every Friday in July.

Drawing dates are: July 6, July 13, July 20, and July 27, 2018. All money will be given in the form of a Chamber of Commerce check. Each ticket will have a coordinating number.

For additional information, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.

The chamber office is located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1 in downtown Ticonderoga.