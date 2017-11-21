Ti Christmas celebration starting

TICONDEROGA | The big 8th annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored celebration will kick off with events like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Holiday Wagon Rides, Rockin’ Tree Lighting, and the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train on Monday, Nov. 27.

As part of the Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas, the chamber will be sponsoring a Holiday Shopping and Dining Night, encouraging people to shop and dine within the area on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 – 8 p.m.

Offering specials and promotions, participating businesses will have a Shopping and Dining Night Snowflake displayed and will be listed in the Holiday Shopping and Dining Guide.

Schedule of Events

Friday, Nov. 24: Black Friday Shopping In The Ticonderoga area; many local businesses offering specials.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, promotions and specials; Riley’s Wishes Independent Vendor Fair at the Ticonderoga American Legion from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. For a listing, contact the chamber.

Sunday, Nov. 26: Bodette’s Outdoor Winter BBQ, Ticonderoga Community Building , 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Outdoor winter BBQ with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and beverages. Christmas Craft, 5 - 5:30 p.m., Tree Lighting, Christmas Craft in the lobby.

Rockin’ Tree Lighting with DJ Cruz, 5:30 p.m. Free refreshments sponsored by Dunkin’’ Donuts. First 20 people will receive a candy cane and a special gift. Holiday Hay Rides, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Family Holiday Book Reading and Local Author Book Signing, Black Watch Library, 6 - 7 p.m. Family Holiday Stories. A very special guest and local author, Shaundra Bartlett Lerman, will also read her new holiday book “It’s the Spirit of Christmas, Peaches” as well as host a book signing. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Wednesday, Nov. 29: Holiday Gift Baskets at the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Gift baskets, pre-made or build to order. A basket raffle will also be held. Tickets will be available.

Thursday, Nov. 30: 4th of July In December Chicken BBQ - Best 4th In The North Committee Fundraising Event, Knights of Columbus, 5 p.m. to sold out. Take out available. $12 per person includes 1/2 chicken, potato, Cole slaw, roll, and cookie.

More events are in December, and information on those is coming later.