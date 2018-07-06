Ti co-op gets new space

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Stephanie Mitchell and Penny Monjeau stock produce in the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-op.

TICONDEROGA | Whether you’re avoiding gluten and looking for a grain-free granola, or a cowboy craving a big honking steak, the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-op in its new location on Montcalm Street can help discerning shoppers scratch items both common and exotic off their grocery lists.

But food is only part of the co-op’s recipe for a healthier community.

Co-op manager Penny Monjeau said the store also helps support local producers, and is part of a dedicated core of store-owners seeking to revitalize the downtown business district.

Earlier this month, volunteers loaded cart-fulls of groceries and wheeled them up Montcalm Street to the new location, which at 1,900 square feet is nearly three times the size of its former space.

The new store is big, airy and welcoming.

“This is one of the warm fuzzy businesses of Montcalm Street,” said communications volunteer Stephanie Mitchell.

Indeed, there are elements of an old-time general store.

Grains come in bulk, where shoppers can scoop what they want of wheat berries, barley, flax seed, beans and plenty of other selections.

Spices are sold in bulk as well, making them far cheaper than the tiny little jars in a traditional supermarket, Monjeau said. With a day or two notice, she can also track down exotic, hard-to-find spices.

There is organic sliced bread from the Vermont Bread Company, and baked goods from Yannig Tanguy’s Crown Point Breads, whose oven has been imported from France. Customers flock to the co-op when pictures of Tanguy’s croissants are posted on instagram.

The co-op has local cheeses, butter, yogurt and milk (including non-homogenized, where the cream really does rise to the top), which is sold like it used to be, in glass containers.

“People come just to see the bottles,” Monjeau said.

Of course Sam Drucker’s general store would have been unlikely to have Kombucha, a fermented sweet tea, or health and beauty aids from Lynn’s Lotions and Potions. Eventually the co-op is hoping to get a license to sell beer.

Monjeau said the co-op specializes in items people can’t find elsewhere, as well as local produce that farmers cannot afford to sell at a staffed farmer’s market. To that end, the co-op is bringing in a $10,000 cooler, which it will pay for through a grant and donations.

The co-op is owned by 434 members who pay $30 a year. Monjeau said customers include locals, for whom it is a downtown destination, and tourists wandering by on the street.

For all customers, she said, the co-op is a place where they get to choose what they want to buy, instead of having only one grocery option in town at Walmart.

“We are working very hard to offer choices to people who have been without choices for quite some time,” she said.