Ti Community Dinners to get upgrade

TICONDEROGA – The next free Community Fellowship Dinner in Ticonderoga will feature the delicacy of baked Parmesan-crusted chicken.

The monthly dinners have become a popular night-out for many residents, organizers said.

The next Free Community Fellowship Dinner at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and reservations are not necessary.

“Come and enjoy the festive spirit in Fellowship Hall,” co-organizer Joan Viault said. “Everyone is welcome to attend the free dinners held each month.”

The menu will be Parmesan-crusted chicken, mashed potatoes and vegetables. An array of desserts and beverages will also be available.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting.

“There is always plenty of good food, conversation and laughter enjoyed by all at the monthly fellowship dinners,” Viault said.

While there is no charge, a free-will donation is taken. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker Street in Ticonderoga.

For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 518 585-7995 or visit the church web site: www.tifumc.com.