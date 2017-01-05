Ti community meals are popular

× Expand Photo provided Enjoying the Christmas Community Dinner at Ticonderoga Methodist Church are Glenn and Mary Lou Greenough, with plates, with chef Penny Mason at the carving station, and her helper elves, Bobby, Angie and Pam, behind her.

TICONDEROGA – As the holidays wind down, volunteers are working on the next free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The dinners attract people from all walks of life, co-organizer Penny Mason said.

“Since the monthly community free dinner program started in 2011, over 10,000 meals have been served,” said Mason.

“There is always plenty of good food, conversation and laughter enjoyed by all at the monthly fellowship dinners.”

It will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the church hall. Everyone is welcome, and reservations are not necessary

The menu will be homemade lasagna and salad. Bread, desserts and beverages will also be available.

“Come and enjoy the festive spirit of the New Year in Fellowship Hall,” the church’s Betty Rettig said.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting, she said.

Volunteers sit down every month and work out the menu for that month’s dinner. Food is donated or purchased with contributions some make to the dinners.

Pastor Scott Tyler said the Community Dinners have been working great, with many attendees.

High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is accepted.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga, just up the hill from the hospital.

For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 585-7995 or visit the church web site: www.tifumc.com.