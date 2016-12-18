Ti downtown looking better

× Expand Photo provided The Town of Ticonderoga Bicentennial Clock at Montcalm Street and Champlain Avenue was repaired and revived using funds donated to the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership by Ti’Coustics.

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership is getting funds from Ti’Coustics to help spruce up downtown.

Combined with the partnership’s funds, the money was used to complete several projects that included the refreshing and improvement of the Town of Ticonderoga Bicentennial Clock; repair, cleaning, and staining of the gazebo in Bicentennial Park; and the placement of a new public bench and trash can in front of the Black Watch Memorial Library.

“Ti’Coustics is most pleased to know that the funds we as a group have raised through our musical programs will be going to assist Montcalm Street Partnership projects that are truly worthy causes and will be enjoyed by all,” said Ti’Coustics creator-coordinator Roberta Whitely. “We enjoy doing the monthly shows and hope our audience enjoys them, too.”

Ti’Coustics is a nonprofit musical program with the goal of helping local organizations by bestowing donated funds received to assist with their projects. More than 100 local musicians have donated their time and talent to entertain monthly audiences with a variety of music twice a month.

Ti’Coustics started three and half years ago, and each year, they give the donations to a different organization that does something to benefit the town and its residents.

In addition, ongoing support from the Town of Ticonderoga makes the efforts of the partnership possible, including Streetscape improvements, events, projects, and others.

Each Ti’Coustics show usually consists of five different musicians performing four to six numbers, Each month one of the programs is a theme night and could be anything from “Beatles” to “Broadway;” from old country to folk.

All programs take place at the Burleigh House from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. There is no cover charge, but donations are accepted.

For more information on the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, including projects, events, or serving on a committee, call 585-6619, or email: tmsp@timainstreet.org.